Rosanna Davison backs campaign to raise €350k for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland

Rosanna Davison at Herbert Park, Dublin, for the launch of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland's 65 Roses Day taking place on April 14

Rosanna Davison is backing a campaign by Cystic Fibrosis Ireland hoping to raise €350k for their services nationwide.

The former Miss World is calling on people to support 65 Roses Day, taking place tomorrow, Friday, April 14.

Cystic fibrosis is a multi-organ disease that primarily affects the lungs and digestive system. About 33 new cases are diagnosed each year in Ireland, and the predicted median age of survival for a person with CF in Ireland is 51.

CFI ambassador Rosanna said: “I’m delighted to support Cystic Fibrosis Ireland’s 65 Roses Day again this year.

“One of the many reasons I originally became an ambassador is because the statistics for CF in Ireland really surprised me.

“This country has the highest rate of CF anywhere in the world, with one in 19 people thought to carry one copy of the altered gene that causes CF.

“The support services and resources for people living with CF have improved, but raising much-needed funds and public and media awareness remains critically important.

“I felt that I was in a position to bring more attention to 65 Roses Day. I feel hugely honoured to be involved.”

This year, CFI is seeking to raise €350,000 and relies on donations from the public from events like 65 Roses Day to be able to continue to provide support and services for people with CF.

Rosanna Davison with twins Ben and Sarah Healy, age 5, from Portmarnock, at the launch of 65 Roses Day

Any money raised will help fund over 500 grants for people with CF, supporting treatment and transplant procedures, as well as funding CF units in hospitals.

One Dublin family is thankful for the services of CFI, saying it gives them “hope”.

Lisa Smyth and Dave Healy are the parents of five-year old twins Ben and Sarah. Ben was diagnosed with CF when he was two weeks old, while his twin sister Sarah’s test came back clear.

The family live in Portmarnock, Co Dublin, where they moved last year so Ben could be near the sea and fresh air.

“The idea of CF really frightened me in the beginning when Ben was diagnosed as a newborn,” Lisa said.

“CFI were there to support us as new parents and provided us with information so we could learn more about CF.

“It is inspiring also to see how far treatment for CF has come in the last 20 years, and how many children and adults with CF now live healthy, normal lives.

“There is great support and early medical interventions from multi-disciplinary teams. That fills me with such hope. I would encourage everyone to support 65 Roses Day to help in providing support and services to those with CF who need it.”

You can support Cystic Fibrosis Ireland on 65 Roses Day on Friday, 14th April by donating online or by buying a purple rose in Dunnes Stores or participating outlets nationwide