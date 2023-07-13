Rodent droppings and cockroaches see 12 enforcement orders served to food businesses last month

Twelve enforcement orders were served on food businesses in June, with seven of these in Dublin.

Premises served with closure orders in Dublin included Shi Wang Yun on Parnell Street, Iceland in Coolock, The Music Café in Wellington Quay, Mizzonis Pizza in Lucan, Wok On Inn on Amiens Street and J2 Sushi in Jervis.

The inspector found “heavy cockroach activity” in the kitchen of Shi Wang Yun on Parnell Street.

“The presence of dozens of live cockroaches moving around food preparation areas, at multiples life stages, on the walls, floors, equipment such as fridges, food packaging surfaces and on the inside of food storage containers,” said the inspector’s report.

The closure order has not yet been lifted by the HSE.

At the Iceland store in Coolock in north Dublin, the inspector found “heavy rodent (mouse) activity in the premises”.

The inspector found a “recently deceased mouse under shelving” and the presence of “fresh mouse droppings in multiple areas of the store”.

The inspector also found open packets of biscuits and crisps that were on sale which “had been opened and chewed in a manner consistent with a mouse”.

The closure order was lifted on June 27 by the HSE.

In Mizzonis Pizza in Lucan, the inspector found “evidence of rodent activity” in the kitchen and other areas of the restaurant. This closure order was lifted on June 30.

At Wok on Inn on Amiens Street in Dublin city centre, the inspector said, “procedures were not in place to control pests and the kitchen was not adequately pest proofed”.

The inspector added, “the glass in the window was missing and there was a large gap”, as well as issues with thawing food and cross contamination.

This closure order was lifted on June 21 by the HSE.

Across the 12 premises listed in the report, inspectors also found open, ready-to-eat foods such as fresh lettuce suspected as having come into contact with rodents, a lack of adequate traceability systems, a failure to maintain the cold chain with insufficient fridge space and a risk of cross contamination with ready-to-eat food such as smoked salmon stored next to raw food such as chicken and pork chops.

There were also issues with inadequate ventilation, evident by the large build-up of mould on the walls, ceilings and external doors.

Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of the FSAI

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of the FSAI, said that any food business found to be failing its legal food safety and hygiene requirements will face the rigours of the law.

“When a food business fails to combat pest infestations, maintain the cold chain, or provide sufficient traceability information for food products on their premises, they are putting the health of their customers and staff at risk,” she said.

“Cross-contamination of foods has also been an issue with food businesses this month and this is not unacceptable.

“While inspectors are available to answer questions and provide guidance, they have a duty to protect public health and will issue Enforcement Orders when businesses contravene the expected food safety standards.

“Consumers have a right to safe food and we call on all food businesses to ensure they are fulfilling this requirement on a daily basis.”

The full list of enforcement orders last month are the following:

- Shi Wang Yun, 106 Parnell Street, Dublin 1

- Iceland Ireland, Unit 4, Bargaintown Complex, Greencastle Retail Park, Malahide Road, Coolock

- Lynn’s Pantry, Backwood, Cloneygowan, Tullamore, Offaly

- Discoveryland Crèche & Montessori, 14 Newlands, Wexford

- The Music Café, Grattan House, 1 Wellington Quay, Dublin 2

- Into the West (public house), Sheepwalk, Frenchpark, Roscommon

- Mizzonis Pizza Café, Unit 4, Sentinel Building, Adamstown, Lucan, Co. Dublin

- Wok on Inn, 16 Amiens Street, Dublin 1

- Chef Kebab, Castle Street, Roscommon

- J2 Sushi, Unit 3, Food Court, Jervis Shopping Centre, Mary Street, Dublin 1

Two Prohibition Orders were also served on Iceland at Barrow Street House in Dublin and OnlyFish! in Ovens, Cork