Road closures in place across Dublin as Bloom, Forbidden Fruit and Mini Marathon all taking place

President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina in the at the Bord Bia Bloom in Dublin’s Phoenix Park. Photo: Mark Condren

Forbidden Fruit takes place on the grounds of the Irish Museum of Modern Art, Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin 8

This June bank holiday weekend is set to a bumper one in Dublin with several high profile events taking place over the coming days.

Bloom at the Pheonix Park runs until Monday, the Forbidden Fruit festival in Kilmainhan wraps up on Sunday evening, Soft Cell and Lionel Richie will perform at St Anne’s Park over today and tomorrow, while the VHI Mini Marathon will weave its way through the capital on Sunday afternoon.

Here is everything you need to know about the road closures and traffic management systems that will be in place this weekend.

VHI Mini Marathon

Of all the events taking place in Dublin this weekend, the VHI Mini Marathon will bring the greatest impact in terms of traffic management.

More than 20,000 women will take to the start line on Sunday, when temperatures are set to reach around 20C.

The race starts at 12.30pm and those taking part will run from Fitzwilliam Street Upper, out past the UCD Belfield campus, before returning to the finish line on Pembroke Road.

To ensure the safety of all participants and spectators, the following roads along the 10k route will be closed off during the event.

ROAD CLOSURES - SUNDAY JUNE 4

From 4am to 7pm:

Herbert Street

Pembroke Rowe

Cumberland Road

Fitzwilliam Street Upper

Fitzwilliam Street Lower

Fitzwilliam Street Place

Fitzwilliam Square North

Fitzwilliam Square South

Wilton Terrace

Lad Lane

Baggot Street Lower

James's Street East

Fitzwilliam Lane

Merrion Square East

Merrion Square South

Mount Street Upper

Stephens Place

Baggotrath Place

Bord Bia Bloom

While there are no road closures in place at the Phoenix Park, traffic is expected to be extremely busy as thousands of nature enthusiasts flock to the Bloom festival. Those travelling to the event by car have been reminded of the one-way system which in place at the Phoenix Park.

“Traffic from the city centre can use Cabra Gate via Blackhorse Ave, the Main Gate to the Phoenix Park (Parkgate Street) and the NCR Gate. Traffic from north city & M50 traffic the Castleknock Gate, Ashtown Gate, Knockmaroon Gate and Chapelizod Gate (From N4 viaNorth Circular) are all available,” a spokesperson for Bloom said.

"Car parking for people with disabilities is available beside the entrance of each car park. Please ensure your Blue Badge is displayed in a visible position to ensure stewards on site can direct visitors to the dedicated parking areas.

“Once you enter the Phoenix Park, follow the signs for the nearest Car Park.”

Bloom is open from 9am until 6pm and continues until Monday, June 5.

St Anne’s Park

Soft Cell and Lional Richie, two acts synonymous with the 1980s, will perform at St Anne’s Park tonight and tomorrow night respectively.

There is no public parking at this event and the car parks at St Anne’s Park are not open to the public during events. Members of public have been urged to not park illegally and “towing and clamping will be in operation”, organisers said. Attendees have been advised to use public transport where possible.

Concert goers can enter the venue via the Green entrance – Sybil Hill onto the main avenue – or the Blue entrance – All Saints Road via the Tennis courts – but there will be no entry or exit at Mount Prospect Avenue.

The gates for both concerts will open at 5pm.

Forbidden Fruit

Meanwhile, organisers have warned those attending Forbidden Fruit that there is also no parking at the Kilmainham venue. Traffic Restrictions will be in place on Military Road and Kilmainham Lane. The nearest public car park is Park Rite Parking Lot at 7 Queen Street, Dublin 7.

Festival gates open at 2pm each day and the last act finishes at 10.45pm.