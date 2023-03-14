Riverdance returning to Gaiety Theatre for 25th anniversary show

Riverdance will return to Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre this summer to celebrate the show’s 25th Anniversary.

The Riverdance troupe will take to the Gaiety stage this June, with the show running until September.

The Irish dancing performance returned to Ireland last summer after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers for the summer tour said the 25th anniversary show will be a “powerful and stirring reinvention of the beloved family favourite, celebrated the world over”.

Composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded the soundtrack, while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have “reimagined” the ground-breaking show with innovative lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

Riverdance was first performed during the interval at the 1994 Eurovision song contest in Dublin and was transmitted to more than 300 million viewers worldwide.

A year after its success, Riverdance opened at the Point Theatre in Dublin for a sell-out five week run, breaking record sales of more than 120,000 tickets.

Over its 25 years, Riverdance has travelled the world performing over 15,000 shows to a live audience of over 28 million people.

Riverdance at the Gaiety Theatre will run from June 15 to September 10.