Rival Dublin football clubs partner up in bid for new €4m sports facility

Belvedere Football Club and Eastwall Bessborough Football Club have partnered for a new €4 million sports facility in Dublin

Two rival football clubs in north Dublin are amalgamating to call for a new €4 million shared playing facility.

Belvedere Football Club and Eastwall Bessborough Football Club (EWBFC) will still operate as two clubs, however they will share a joint committee and facilities on the Alfie Byrne Road.

The €4 million facility will include all weather pitches, a sports complex with two clubhouses, dressing rooms, meeting rooms and a separate building for neurodivergent children.

The proposed development is currently at design phase and is seeking a long-term land lease from the council.

The proposed complex will cater for a boxing club run by Olympian Emmett Brennan, while the sensory facilities will be home to a new club called Eastwall Belvedere Football For All for neurodivergent children.

Vice chairman of EWBFC Daniel Ennis said the move is a “natural progression” for the two football clubs and a bridge between “schoolboy football and adult men's senior football”.

“It’s a perfect bridge and we have set up a joint committee and earmarked the Alfie Byrne Road as a potential site to house both clubs,” he said.

“I always see the window that when kids come to about 16 and they don’t go and play in England or League of Ireland they kind of lose interest in football. There is no natural progression into senior football for them,” he said.

The clubs currently use a pitch on the Alfie Byrne Road, however it has become “unplayable”, due to poor surfaces, said Mr Ennis

“The playing pitches are not equipped for all year round football,” he said.

“We have members in our club with physical disabilities that are currently unable to access the complex, even if they could, at this moment in time, they would not be able to navigate the poor terrain.

“We have also had to turn away an under 15s girls' group due to no changing facilities on our Alfie Byrne pitch.”

Together both football clubs have more than 400 members, with the majority under the age of 18.

Mr Ennis said the outlet of sports has a “really important” role for young people in the area facing challenges.

“The challenges which the children from our area face, and those have become even more prevalent with the current feuding element going on in both the north and south inner city communities, I know it has torn, most of the once tightly knit communities, to pieces,” he said.

“This project and complex promises to surround children from our area with good coaches, mentors and people and to provide an environment that will give children and adults a clear pathway through sporting and physical education with the hope of improving both their mental and physical wellbeing.”

Councillor Nial Ring said the proposed amalgamation will provide “continuous” access to sport, particularly for women’s football.

“It’s like all inner city clubs they struggle but the guys involved have done a huge amount of work to secure funding, it will transform the pitches on the Alfie Byrne Road,” he said.

The Alfie Byrne Park development is aimed to be up and running by 2025.