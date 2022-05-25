Rising costs and stockpiling flakes – why the humble 99 will cost Dubliners a little bit more this summer

The temperature gauge looks to be rising this weekend, but so is the price of a 99.

The humble ice-cream cone isn’t immune from inflation as Dublin businesses grapple with rising supply costs and potential flake shortages.

With good weather set to see thousands of families out and about this weekend, some of the capital’s best-known ice-cream parlours are bracing themselves for a busy few days.

But while ice-cream is always guaranteed to put smiles on faces, it will come as cold comfort to customers who may notice a modest increase in the price of their favourite tub or cone.

Jasmine Khan, co-owner of Teddy’s – most famous for its Dún Laoghaire branch – told Independent.ie the cost of their base products will be up by 50pc by the end of October.

She believes the sector is facing tough times “after just crawling out of the Covid hole”, and had no choice but to put prices up by 20 cent – the first increase in five years.

“At the end of the day, I love ice-cream and I don’t want to be overcharging for it,” she said.

“I wouldn’t pay €3 for an ice-cream, but we are heading in a direction where it is becoming justifiable to do so.

“We want to give people a little bit of pleasure and will absorb most of the increases ourselves for now, but things are tight. The last thing I want is for a child to be denied an ice-cream because of the price.”

A 99 at Teddy’s now costs €2.70, with no additional charge for syrup. Like last year, businesses are also facing flake shortages – a staple of the iconic cone for generations.

“The logistics are a nightmare so we are stockpiling flakes again, but I will make sure we have enough,” Jasmine said.

Tina McCormack, owner of the Storm in a Teacup outlets in Skerries, Blackrock (Dundalk) and Mullingar, has also had to respond to rising costs by slightly adjusting her prices.

A 99 cone, which she says is particularly popular with older men, has gone up by around 20 cent. Popular ice-cream desserts, such as the Mucky Mess or Oreo Galore, have increased by 50 cent.

“We have been in businesses 12 years and only changed our prices for the first time this year,” Tina said.

“Costs have gone up across the board and every business is affected, but we are always conscious of keeping our repeat customers – you have to think of people’s pockets.”

She is also stockpiling flakes when she goes to the wholesalers amid fears of supply shortages this summer.

Jenny McCormack owns Scrumdiddly’s, with nine branches including Donabate and Dún Laoghaire, and is similarly trying to absorb most of the increased supply costs.

“We had to put our prices up by 10pc this year, which is only the second increase since we set up the business 10 years ago,” she said. “Ice-cream is a choice so there’s a limit on what people will pay for it.”

Jenny said their most popular seller, the Scrummy Tub, now costs €3.30, with larger desserts priced at €5.95. A 99 cone will set you back €2, although they are rarely ordered by her customers.

“I’m not sure if many kids today even know what a 99 is,” she said. “These days, I think our customers expect a little bit more from their ice-cream.”