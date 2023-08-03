Ringsend clubhouse to be moved for new Bus Connects route

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan at the launch of the Bus Connects project. Pic: Maxwells

A number of compulsory purchase orders have been issued for public parks, a rowing club and footpaths in Dublin’s docklands as part of the Ringsend to City Centre Bus Connects project.

The plans include more than 3km of road and cycling infrastructure on both sides of the River Liffey, with a new bridge from Britain Quay to the East Link Road at Ringsend.

The National Transport Authority has formally submitted its plans to An Bord Pleanala for approval, and public consultations are open until October 3.

The new 200-metre bridge will facilitate buses, taxis, pedestrians and cyclists to cross the River Dodder to connect to Ringsend at York Road. No general traffic will be permitted to use the bridge.

However, a number of recreational areas will undergo changes under the plans.

Proposed new clubhouse for St Patrick’s Rowing Club at Ringsend

The proposal will affect the St Patrick’s Rowing Club in Ringsend, where there is a clubhouse on Thorncastle Street, and a jetty for access to the River Liffey on the northern side beside the Tom Clarke Bridge.

The proposed link road to the new bridge will cut between the existing clubhouse and the jetty. An option has been proposed to relocate the clubhouse to the northside of the Liffey on reclaimed land.

It is also proposed that cycle lanes will be constructed through Ringsend Park and Sean Moore Park.

The historic Scherzer Bridges at George’s Dock will be removed and renovated off site to allow the road to be widened to create space for bus lanes in both directions.

The bridges are no longer required for boat traffic, however, they have considerable heritage value to the former docklands area and will later be reinstalled on each side.

Historic Scherzer Bridges on Custom House Quay at George’s Dock

A full list of deposit maps have been submitted to An Bord Pleanála with the NTA’s application, outlining the locations to be compulsorily purchased.

The full scheme will run for 1.6km on Custom House Quay and North Wall Quay on the northside, and 1.6km from City Quay, Sir John Rogerson’s Quay and Britain Quay on the southside.

A cycle route will continue from the East Link at Ringsend, via York Road, Pembroke Cottages and Cambridge Park, then through Ringsend Park and along Strand Street and Pembroke Street in Irishtown, terminating at Sean Moore Road.

The plan are open for public consultation here.