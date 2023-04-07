Richmond Road residents to protest over cars driving on footpaths

Residents living on Richmond Road in north Dublin are planning to peacefully protest this month amid ongoing issues with motorists driving on footpaths.

The narrow road has become a “rat run”, according to locals, with two-way traffic often mounting the footpath and posing a danger to children.

The Richmond Road and Grace Park Avenue Residents Association say there is “parking chaos” when matches are played in Tolka Park or Croke Park, while there are also issues with HGVs “abusing” the 3.5ft traffic limit.

The group says it is now at “breaking point”, and is calling for Dublin City Council to introduce a Parking Permit Scheme in April, rather than the planned date in mid-June. The group has been calling for the scheme since 2017.

Andrew Cahill, a resident of Richmond Road, said there are a “whole host” of safety concerns for pedestrians, while residents are getting “abused” by motorists to get out of the way.

“We’ve already had incidents of kids nearly being hit and there was a recent one where a child was nearly hit by a taxi driving up on the footpath,” he said.

“We’ve had cars beeping at pedestrians walking on the footpath to get out of their way so they can drive along the footpath.”

Richmond Road connects the Drumcondra Road with Fairview Strand and both routes are heavily congested during peak hours.

Last Sunday, gardaí issued a number of fixed charge notices to illegally parked vehicles in the Drumcondra area during the National League finals in Croke Park.

Residents plan to protest later this month and every week thereafter until the parking permit scheme is introduced on Richmond Road.

Mr Cahill said the footpath protest is aimed to “get the parking scheme moving”.

“It was due to come in a number of times, and the latest date we were given was April and they pushed it back to June. We have no confidence that June is actually going to happen,” he said.

Mr Cahill said the road is a “free for all” and at its worst and most dangerous around Tolka Park.

“There are pinch points along the road where nothing can pass and the only way through is if you drive up on the footpath. The road is not built for the kind of traffic it is carrying,” he added.

The parking scheme will accommodate about 30 parking spaces for residents. This would block off certain sections of the road from parking and leave gaps for traffic to weave through, preventing a need for vehicles to mount the footpath.

The scheme would keep limited parking on the road while keeping it open to two-way traffic.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council confirmed to Independent.ie that arrangements are being made to install signage, however, the scheme will not be introduced until-mid June due to IT software being installed.

“It is anticipated the scheme will become operational on June 19 to accommodate the introduction of new city wide Parking Permit IT Software,” the council said.

“Unfortunately, due to the introduction of the new IT software, it will not be possible to bring forward the date of commencement.”

The local authority said the plebiscite for the scheme was carried out in December 2022 and the design was agreed by both residents and the local elected representatives.

“It was necessary to engage with internal stakeholders and An Garda Síochána for final approval of the scheme and this process was only recently satisfactorily completed,” it added.