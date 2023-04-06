Revised Shanganagh Park plan sees new playing pitches reduced

The revised plan for Shanganagh Park in south Dublin

A revised plan to relocate sports facilities in a south Dublin park has been proposed following sharp criticism from the public.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has proposed to redesign Shanganagh Park in Shankill, which involves moving pitches used by Dalkey-based Cuala GAA club to the centre of the park.

Plans included replacing the two wild meadows in the centre of the park with enhanced sports facilities.

The park would be upgraded from local to regional status, including the installation of floodlit grass pitches, a sprint track and a cricket and basketball court.

Plans were put under review following low support from a public consultation which took place in January.

The council today published an updated plan for the park based on these submissions.

The local authority has said the decision to revise the Phase one plans and the Masterplan has been made in an effort to “balance space for both active and passive uses, so that all kinds of visitors can continue to use and enjoy the park”.

The revised plan shows just one new playing pitch

Revision of the plan includes a reduction in the number of multi-use grass pitches in the proposed new active recreation zones to one.

This would preserve a large portion of the central meadow space for more passive recreation and biodiversity protection.

The council also intends to revise the Shanganagh Park Masterplan to incorporate future upgrades to existing pitches at the front of the park, including the installation of floodlights.

Councillor Mary Hanafin, Cathaoirleach of the council, said: “These latest plans for Shanganagh Park give direct consideration to the views that were shared during the recent consultation.

“I would encourage the local community to continue to engage with dlr by making a submission during this latest consultation period, to ensure that Parks & Landscapes staff and local councillors can again consider all views in the final decision-making process.”

Public consultation for phase one of the plans will remain open until April 22.