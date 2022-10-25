Revamped Moore Street market kicks off with live music and entertainment

Ailish Gannon, of Cozy Seasons Co., will be selling soy candles at the Moore Street market

Lauren, Lavinia and Chelsey Donovan at the announcement of the new markets on Dublin’s Moore Street

The oldest, yet newest market in Dublin begins on Moore Street this weekend, with music, entertainment and a Halloween theme.

The famous open-air fruit and vegetable market will showcase its new, enhanced format, from 11am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Up to 20 independent traders will be selling everything from artisan soy candles, handmade jewellery and painted crafts, to original wooden ornaments, natural skincare products and vintage clothing.

Hot food and drinks will also be available, with sweet and savoury crepes, steaks, burgers, coffee and assorted snacks on hand to keep the crowds well fed.

Live music will be performed on both days by Acid Granny, a Dublin-born street performance project centred around a “heavily adorned and electrified shopping trolley”.

Expand Close Music project Acid Granny will provide the on-street entertainment / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Music project Acid Granny will provide the on-street entertainment

There will be tarot readings, face painting, juggling and hoola hoop performances to keep people of all ages entertained.

Martin Harte is the CEO of The Temple Bar Company, who are running the new venture on behalf of Dublin City Council.

“We are not replacing the market that is already there, we are enhancing it with more offerings,” he said.

“It’s going to be great for the area, with additional trading opportunities, and we plan to make it a Thursday to Sunday market in the near future.

“We are putting up festive lighting at the moment and will provide everything the traders require in order to do business.

“We want to help companies that are starting out as much as we can and put a vibrant, unique market experience into Dublin’s premier trading street,” he added.

Two of the new businesses that will be present this weekend are Hope Coffee and Cozy Seasons Co, both ventures that started out during the pandemic.

Adrian Brennan is the owner of Hope Coffee, who will have a mobile van on site at the weekend.

Expand Close Adrian Brennan's Hope Coffee van will be on Moore Street this weekend / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Adrian Brennan's Hope Coffee van will be on Moore Street this weekend

“We only started last year. My sister got me my first cookbook when I was 10, I always wanted to work with food and drink,” he said.

“I have a real passion for it and I always wanted to run my own business. We are very excited for Moore Street.”

Adrian started up his company with the aim of being environmentally sustainable.

“The vans don’t come around that often, so we were lucky to find one. We used the name to signify a fresh start for everybody after Covid,” he said.

“Our product is sourced from Woodland Coffee and they plant a tree in Ireland for every box of coffee we buy.”

Sustainability is also at the forefront of thinking for Ailish Gannon of Cosy Season Co., who make soy candles and melts.

“I picked up candle-making initially as a hobby over lockdown. I was making them for friends and family but, with the power of social media, it just went from strength to strength,” she said.

“I make my candles from 100pc soy wax which is derived from the soy bean plant. Most big manufacturers use paraffin wax which is bad for the environment.”

Does she have any advice for anyone planning on setting up their own business?

“There are those initial expenses of gathering all the different products, boxes, equipment and various things. So I would say start out as a hobby at first,” Ailish said.

“Moore Street on Saturday is my first ever market and I am really looking forward to it.”

Following the Halloween event, there will be a Christmas market running each Saturday and Sunday from November 19 to December 24, from 11am-5pm.