Reuben House aparthotel plan rejected after enforcement notice issued to landlord

The apartments in Reuben House, Dublin 8, were listed on airbnb. Pic: Google Maps

A planning application seeking to convert apartments in Dublin 8, which were being illegally listed on airbnb, into an aparthotel has been rejected.

The landlord, Marc Godart, who owns a large property portfolio, evicted tenants from Reuben House on Reuben Street in Dublin 8 last year.

At the time, he told them he was selling the apartments, but then offered them as short-term lets on airbnb without planning permission.

Mr Godart was issued with an enforcement notice in March by Dublin City Council, ordering the “cessation of the unauthorised use of the property”, following an inspection.

Meanwhile, the landlord lodged a planning application to convert the apartments into a 16-bedroom aparthotel. This has now been refused following the enforcement order.

The planning application to convert the property into an aparthotel was rejected on April 28.

According to the planning officer, “the standard of tourist accommodation proposed is poor and does not meet criteria on unit styles and sizes, and discouragement of over-proliferation of single-bed aparthotel unit”.

The planning officer said the proposed development would be “detrimental to the wider objective of providing a rich and vibrant range of uses in the city centre, including residential, social, cultural and economic functions”.

It also stated that the development for tourist accommodation would provide a “loss of housing stock” and would be seriously injurious to the amenities of the area.

The proposed development would have included 16 bedrooms from the first to the fifth floor, where the apartments are currently located.

One tenant, who wished to remain anonymous, previously toldIndependent.ie that she was evicted from Reuben House last August on the basis that the landlord was selling the property.

Following the eviction, the tenant filed a complaint with Dublin City Council in February and the council conducted an inspection of the property.

As a result of the inspection, the council issued the landlord, Mr Godart, with an enforcement notice on March 28 for “unauthorised use of the property” under Section 154 of the Planning and Development Act 2000.

“The cessation of the unauthorised use of the property at Reuben House, Reuben Street, Dublin 8 for short-term letting purposes,” said the enforcement notice.

The landlord was given until April 28 to comply with the notice and stop short-term letting of the property.

In a rent pressure zone, a landlord requires permission from the council for short-term lettings when the property is not their “principal private residence”.

The planning officer making the decision on the planning application was notified of the enforcement notice which was taken into consideration.

“The matter will be forwarded to the senior executive planner, who will be making a decision as to whether the application should be invalidated,” said the enforcement notice in March.