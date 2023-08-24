Retail workers want real action on drink and drug issues in Dublin, not armed gardaí

Retail workers in Dublin city centre want concrete action on the drink and drug issues rather than “bringing in armed gardaí”.

The Mandate Trade Union believes the voices of retail workers have been largely absent in recent discussions about keeping Dublin safe.

One union member, who works in the city centre but wished to remain anonymous, said it has become “more dangerous” recently and often feels like a “no-go” area.

“I stopped using a handbag going to and from work, there’s a fear in the city at the moment,” she said.

“A vulnerable person walking home from work is going to be a target. It’s really not fair, nobody thinks of the retail workers in this city, we’re being forgotten.

“We have to go to work, it’s bad enough having to work a hard day without having to look over your shoulder when you’re going to and from work.

“You don’t know who might attack you. It’s an issue nobody brought up, what it’s like for staff in the city at the moment.

“The city has gone into a state of lawlessness. You see people dealing drugs everywhere. There’s less soul in the city and it’s more dangerous now.”

Mandate represents retail, administrative and distributive workers

She said issues around drink and drugs are not being dealt with, meaning those working in retail don’t feel safe in the city centre “war zone”.

“It’s caused by a lack of resources and a lack of care for people,” she said.

“There should be a better system for people that have those terrible situations with drugs and drink. The lack of government action around that is causing the issue.

“They’re putting in armed units, but what they need to do is find the underlying problem and try to solve it. Get the people causing these issues some help for a start.

“The Government has to take responsibility, not armed guards. Get guards on the street, making sure there’s guards walking around the place, that would stop a lot of it,” she added.

Ken Reilly, the Industrial Officer Organiser at the Mandate Trade Union, believes retail workers have faced anti-social behaviour for years and change is needed urgently.

“Our members are running this gauntlet on a daily basis. They have been the victims of physical, verbal, racial abuse, and other threats in their places of employment,” he said.

“The city centre needs much more than the current, limited garda presence. There is a huge concern for our members in terms of being and feeling safe, not only in work, but in travelling to and from work.

“Worker safety needs to form an intrinsic part of organisational culture in order for workers, customers, residents and tourists to feel safe in our beautiful city.”

Ken Reilly, Industrial Officer Organiser with Mandate Trade Union

Sinn Fein TD Louise O’Reilly met with the union to hear their concerns.

“Retail workers are anxious about travelling to and from work and opening up in the morning and locking up in the evening,” she said.

“There are workers travelling to work in the city centre 24 hours a day, and they deserve to feel safe.

“They want to see a visible garda presence around the streets of our city, not just when it is busy, but in the morning and late at night when they feel isolated and most vulnerable.

“Dubliners, those who call this city home, tourists and gardaí, all deserve to be safe. A sticking-plaster approach will not cut it. We need real reform,” she added.