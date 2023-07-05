Residents to protest over lack of progress on social housing at Irish Glass Bottle site

An aerial view of the Irish Glass Bottle site at Ringsend

Dublin residents will stage a protest tomorrow over the controversial Irish Glass Bottle site, the capital’s biggest housing project.

Locals of Ringsend and the Irish Glass Bottle Housing Action Group are calling for the resignation of Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien and the Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan over concerns that the 900 promised social and affordable homes will not be delivered.

The National Asset Management Agency (Nama) announced last week that it has sold its remaining 20pc stake in the site to majority shareholders developer Johnny Ronan and financial investor Oaktree.

Nama initially sold its 80pc majority stake to the developer in 2020 in a deal understood to be valued at €200m.

The site has potential to deliver up to 3,800 homes, 900 of which were promised as social and affordable homes.

Irish Glass Bottle Housing Action Group say 87 social and affordable homes were due to be delivered in the first phase. However, only 25 were delivered, all of which were one-bed homes for €270,000. The group fear 550 affordable homes are now at risk of never being built.

Susan Cummins, a member of the Irish Glass Bottle Housing Action Group, said residents are “shocked and appalled”.

“Ringsend is a working class area of Dublin 4. They are telling us that our children are too poor to live here, that is really the message the government is giving to us,” she said.

“We believe it is impossible to meet requirements unless they front load social and affordable homes.

“We are asking for the resignation of our own TD. We want the resignation of Eamon Ryan and we want the resignation from Darragh O’Brien.

“He is the housing minister, he is supposed to be building. Where are the houses? You promised 900 social and affordable homes on the site,” she said.

The group are also seeking Freedom of Information requests to determine who signed off on the Nama deal to sell off the remaining 20pc of the site.

An option to sell part of the site to Dublin City Council for social housing failed to secure financial backing from the Government.

“We want homes built and we need homes, but we want the 900 as promised,” said Ms Cummins.

The former Irish Glass Bottle plant closed on the site in 2002 with the loss of 380 jobs in the area.

“That site has such a massive history with us. A lot of people in Ringsend were employed by Irish Glass Bottle, they had five factories in the area and they were good employers,” said Ms Cummins.

“When they decided to close it, people lost their jobs. There were three generations of families working there.

“Businesses moved away because the money wasn’t in the area anymore. It hit our community massively. People don’t remember but we do,” she added.

The group plan to hold a protest at 3pm tomorrow, July 6, at the Flower Garden in Ringsend Park, where they will march to the former Glass Bottle site.

The Department of Housing has been contacted for comment.