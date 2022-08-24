Residents object to latest plans for guesthouse at Merchant’s Arch

The application aims to develop 47 Wellington Quay (on the right) as a restaurant and guesthouse

Temple Bar residents have objected to new plans for a restaurant and guesthouse at Dublin’s Merchant’s Arch.

The latest planning application for the historic landmark, a protected structure, seeks a change of use of the China Blue shoe shop, at 47 Wellington Quay, to a licenced restaurant with eight double bedrooms.

It follows last year’s controversy over separate plans by publican Tom Doone, owner of the Merchant’s Arch pub, which will involve the demolition of a number of retail units to make way for a boutique hotel and restaurant.

Permission for this development was granted by Dublin City Council, with the decision upheld by An Bord Pleanála in September 2021 following an appeal by residents.

Over 53,000 people signed an online petition objecting to the approval of the Merchant’s Arch plan, which also led to a well-attended public protest in the city centre.

If the application for the China Blue premises is approved, it would potentially see two boutique hotels located on either side of the iconic laneway, a popular pedestrian route between the Ha’penny Bridge and Temple Bar.

However, neither of the proposed developments will affect public access through Merchant’s Arch.

The latest plan includes a restaurant at ground floor level and double bedrooms on the first and second floors, including two in the extension of the first-floor return. A kitchen and toilets are proposed at basement level.

According to the planning application, the building will be upgraded and refurbished internally “with minimal external changes”.

It’s understood the owner of the shoe shop, which has traded for 35 years, intends to retire and will not be involved in the running of the restaurant or guesthouse if planning permission is granted.

Local residents have lodged an objection to the latest plan for the building, originally a guild hall dating back to 1821.

In his submission, Frank McDonald, chairperson of Temple Bar Residents, said: “The planning authority will be well aware that the Temple Bar area is awash with licensed premises, whether pubs or restaurants, and nobody could credibly argue that it needs yet another one.”

He added that “the entire sense of place of Merchant’s Arch would be irretrievably lost” if this plan, in addition to the separate development already approved by An Bord Pleanála, goes ahead.