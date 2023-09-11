Residents living near Dublin Airport to protest outside council offices

Residents living near Dublin Airport will stage a protest this evening over the flight path they claim has been “impacting their lives for over a year”.

Groups from Fingal and East Meath, represented by St Margaret’s, The Ward, and Fingal Organised Residents United Movement (F.O.R.U.M), will gather outside Fingal County Council on Main Street, Swords, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

They hope “to pressure Fingal County Council to stop daa breaching their planning conditions”, the group said.

They’re unhappy that daa is “exceeding the 65 flights per night cap, operating flight paths not in line with the environmentally assessed paths listed in their planning conditions”.

According to the group, some communities are affected by flight paths that do not match what daa presented in the planning application for the North Runway.

“Many of us made complaints to the planning enforcement over a year ago,” a spokesperson said.

“For over a year several investigations have been ongoing within Fingal County Council’s planning department about these issues and warning letters have been issued to daa.

“So far, one of the issues has been concluded, with Fingal County Council agreeing with our complaints that Dublin Airport is breaching the planning condition on the North Runway that limits the number of flights to 65 per night.

“We urge Fingal County Council to update us on the other investigations and explain why they are taking so long to conclude.

“The protest is not about closing the airport. Dublin Airport is an important piece of national infrastructure.

Dublin Airport operator, daa, won a stay on a recent planning enforcement notice by Fingal County Council

“The operation of the airport must be in accordance with the permission in place. If it is not, then that is a problem daa need to resolve before they simply do what they like.

“Our request is simple. Fingal, as the planning authority with responsibility for the airport operations, must enforce the planning conditions in place at Dublin Airport.

“This must be done quickly, correctly and with transparency. We have waited over a year for this and demand results from our council immediately,” they added.

In light of the protest, a spokesperson for daa, the operator of Dublin Airport, said: “The recent judgement made by the High Court, to allow leave for daa to apply for a Judicial Review and impose a stay on Fingal County Council’s recent enforcement order issued in relation to a planning condition attached to the opening of North Runway, was a pragmatic decision.

“While it does not solve the underlying planning issues, it protects the 30,800 jobs in Fingal supported and facilitated by Dublin Airport and the €2.8bn contribution to the local economy.

“It also ensures vital international air connectivity for Ireland Inc continues.

“Balancing the needs of a major European hub like Dublin Airport with the needs of local communities and residents is always a delicate matter, but one we take extremely seriously.”

Fingal County Council has been contacted for comment.