Residents fuming after windscreen wipers on SUVs damaged in south Dublin

Damage to the windscreen wipers on an SUV

Residents of a south Dublin suburb have been left fuming after they were targeted by “eco warriors” who snapped and bent the windscreen wipers on their cars.

In a Facebook post, the Knocklyon Network shared a series of photos of the damaged vehicles and a warning that eco warriors “have hit Beverly Downs, bending/snapping windscreen wipers of some SUV's/large engine cars”.

In the comments, one woman said her husband’s “(work) van also targeted, they weren't broken thankfully. Shameful behaviour”.

Another added that their car was targeted but the wiper wasn’t broken.

“If they are eco warriors and not vandals, and want to actually do something, why don’t they target the actual people in charge and contributing to the real cause of climate change not cowardly attacking individuals in Knocklyon just trying to get by.

“Why not organise a march or a debate or anything, anything more proactive then this.”

One person stormed: “Breaking the back wiper is not an eco warrior, that’s vandalism.”

Another warned: “I'll be doing my rounds to get that footage … absolute disgrace who’s raising these kids.”

One other agreed: “Sheer vandalism! I hope some people have cameras and they're caught!”

This latest incident follows a similar one in the nearby south Dublin suburb of Churchtown last month when tyres were slashed on vehicles.

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond tweeted that he had “calls from constituents who last night had their tyres slashed in Churchtown by a supposed climate action group”, alongside a picture of a flat tyre.

“It’s now with the local gardaí,” he added. “This thuggery is unacceptable, I’m hopeful.

The letter addressed to 'gas guzzlers'

Deputy Richmond also posted a picture of a letter from ‘The Tyre Extinguishers’ that threatened the owners of “gas guzzlers”.

“We have deflated one or more of your tyres,” it reads. “You'll be angry. But don't take it personally. It's not you. It's your car.”

The letter states that they took action “because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others”.

“Car companies try to convince us we need massive cars. But SUVs and 4x4s are a disaster for our climate.

"SUVs are the second-largest cause of the global rise in carbon dioxide emissions over the past decade - more than the entire aviation industry,” it further claims.

“We're taking actions into our own hands because our governments and politicians will not.

"Even if you don't care about the impacts on people far away from you, there's also consequences for your neighbours. SUVs cause more air pollution than smaller cars."

The letter also says that if you are driving a hybrid or electric, “these are still polluting, dangerous and cause congestion”.

Similar letters were left on the windscreens of hundreds of parked SUVs in Britain in March when the group apparently first emerged.

A car that was targeted

It was reported how the so-called “concerned citizens” targeted well-to-do areas of Chelsea, Chiswick, Harley Street, Hampstead Heath, Notting Hill, Belgravia, Clapham, Brighton, Bristol, Cambridge, Sheffield, Liverpool and Edinburgh in their first night of action.

Last month, one small business owner whose commercial vehicles’ tyres were deflated by anti-SUV climate activists said that while he was “with them on the climate crisis, but this isn’t the way to do it”.

Mark Kelly, the managing director of The School of Irish Archaeology spoke to The Journal after his business vehicles were targeted.

“We run a very small business at The School of Irish Archaeology. One of our vehicles that was deflated had a great big 16-foot trailer on the back of it.”

The trailer is used to transport the “Big Dig”, which is a replica of a ‘Viking House’ and excavation site. It allows children to explore the Viking world through a simulated archaeology dig.

“These people running around the streets in the middle of the night, they’re kids most likely, fairly naive and ignorant, who don’t really see the knock-on effects of what they’re actually doing.

“They’re putting very small businesses potentially out of business in one clean swoop.

“We could have lost up to €5,000 that day just on the actions of these people who are blaming us for the climate crisis.”