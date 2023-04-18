Rescue reunites dog with its owner after falling into Dún Laoghaire Harbour

A small dog was reunited with its owners on Sunday during a rescue operation after falling into the water at Dún Laoghaire Harbour.

Around 4.45pm on Sunday, the Marine Rescue Coordination Centre received two reports of a dog that had fallen into the harbour from the East Pier near the National Yacht club.

One report of the dog in the water came in from the RNLI launch operations manager, and the other from the nearby Dublin Bay passenger vessel ‘St Bridget’.

The local Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard Unit and RNLI were tasked to assist in the rescue.

However, upon arrival the dog was successfully recovered from the water by a crew member of Dublin Bay Cruises, much to the delight of the crowds that had gathered.

Although cold and wet, the dog was safely reunited with its owner with the assistance of Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard Unit.

The Irish Coast Guard said: “Remember if you see anyone in difficulty in or near the water, dial 112 or VHF channel 16 immediately and ask for the Coast Guard.”