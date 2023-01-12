Rent-free space available for artists at Dún Laoghaire Baths

The space available for artists at the newly refurbished Dún Laoghaire Baths

Artists seeking a workspace in Dublin are being encouraged to apply for art spaces at the newly refurbished Dún Laoghaire Baths.

Six awards are currently available to support local artists with rent-free, purpose-built artist workspaces and project funding.

Two studios are available to assist local artists to develop their practice in Dún Laoghaire. A Public Art commission will fund a studio and the creation of new work in response to the theme of Home.

A further opportunity will allow artists to engage in a series of three-month residencies in a new large workshop space that invites the public to engage with the creative process.

The studios are provided rent-free, with additional funding to assist with the purchase of materials, the making of new work, or the presentation of workshops, talks and performances.

All individual studios are equipped with a Belfast sink, storage, lights and power sockets, while a work table and chair can be provided.

The floor is polished concrete and there is underfloor heating. Access to a Wi-Fi connection will be provided once the building opens.

The awards are funded by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Arts Office, the Arts Council, Creative Ireland and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. The closing date for applications is Friday, February 3.

Councillor Mary Hanafin said: “I welcome the Dún Laoghaire Baths Arts Studios awards which will support local artists who give so much to the cultural life of this county.

“Accessing workspaces is a significant challenge for artists. These purpose-built, rent-free studios, speak to the value we place on artists in our community and our important role in supporting their careers in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.”

Frank Curran, chief executive of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, added: “The completion of the artists’ studios and provision of additional project funding delivers on a key action of our Arts Plan.

“After years of hard work, I am proud to see the studios prepare to open, providing essential workspaces for our local artists to the benefit of the whole community.”