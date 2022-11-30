Illegal dumping of household waste is at the “worst ever seen” in parts of Dublin, according to one community volunteer.

Abandoned and derelict sites, including quiet laneways, are being targeted by illegal dumpers to dispose of everything from televisions to mattresses and old clothes.

“Usually, you would just get rubbish bags and the odd television, but that’s the worst I have ever seen it,” said community activist Lynn Hooper following a recent clean-up.

Ms Hooper runs Sherrard Pride of Place, a group of residents “trying to keep the city pretty”.

“I moved into the area in 2020 and a group of us got together to hold clean-ups every 3 weeks. We concentrate on the main street and avenue, also the laneways.

“Up to 15 of us take part, but people fall away because they get annoyed things don’t improve. We just want to make the streets look nice. It’s very upsetting,” she said.

After a recent clean-up, all the group’s good work was un-done by more illegal dumping, with one derelict building targeted by dumpers on a regular basis.

“Rawlton House was built as a school, then used as a sawmill. I think the plan is to turn it into apartments. It’s very dilapidated,” Ms Hooper said.

“People arrive in cars and vans and they just throw stuff up over the fence. I was in complete shock when I saw skip bags. My neighbour said a van pulled up and just unloaded.

“These spots get targeted by people trying to get rid of suitcases, mattresses and clothes,” she added.

Dublin City Council comes to clear the rubbish away, but the relentless dumping is something Ms Hooper wants to see addressed as a matter of urgency.

“The council try to clean it up, but something has to be done about illegal dumping. It is happening in laneways throughout the city,” she said.

“We need CCTV enforcement because full names and addresses are required to prosecute. Plans were in place since last summer to address this but nothing has happened.

“Rubbish attracts rats, so we’re afraid about that too. The dumping happens at night, it’s gotten so, so bad and it is upsetting.

“We are appealing for more CCTV cameras and for there to be enforcement,” she added.