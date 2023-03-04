Regional Irish airports also vulnerable to drones with no detection technology in place

Drone detection technology across Irish regional airports is “not at the level where Dublin is”, Minister of State for Integration Joe O’Brien has admitted.

This comes amid calls for drone destruction technology to be implemented at Dublin Airport following flights being suspended on Thursday for a sixth time in recent weeks.

Dublin Airport currently has a drone detection system that alerts staff to drones in the vicinity, however it does not have the capability to destroy the drone. Many airports around the world do have such capability.

It has emerged that several regional airports do not have any drone detection technology, making them vulnerable to attacks.

“I think there is a case for better drone take-down and detection technology in a number of airports in Ireland, but Dublin is unique in terms of the volume, the scale of what happens and the risk assessment that was done on Dublin Airport shows a much higher risk than other airports,” he told RTÉ’s Radio 1.

However, he reiterated the Government position that a take-down system was not as simple as some were making out, with potentially unintended consequences for complex equipment at the airport.

Donegal Airport and Knock Airport in Co Mayo both confirmed to RTÉ that the airports have no detection equipment and rely on signage to warn people not to fly drones there. Farranfore Airport in Kerry confirmed that it does have a drone detection system in place.

A spokesperson for Shannon Airport said the airport has a “procedure in place to deal with confirmed drone sightings in the immediate vicinity over the aerodrome,” however, it did not confirm if it has drone detection technology.

Social Democrat TD Roisin Shortall said there is “huge exposure” on other Irish airports which needs to be treated as an “emergency”.

She said the dangers of drones were “first identified in 2017, since 2018 it seems that most airports around Europe, including the UK, have systems in place to deal with drones”.

Ms Shortall said the dangers of drones at airports have the potential for a “catastrophic” incident to occur, which could be avoided by passing legislation and installing equipment.

“Legislation can be passed very quickly. We have dealt with emergency legislation,” she said.

“There is anti-drone technology available, it has been used for many years in other airports… Its an obvious threat to the safety posed at an airport,” she said.

Independent TD Verona Murphy said she was “concerned” that the issue isn’t being treated as an emergency.

“There does not seem to be an urgency to bring forward the legislation,” she Ms Murphy.

“There are templates there in most world airports, literally every airport in the world except for Dublin, our only international airport.

“This is a national security issue. Drone technology have developed to the extent where we should be looking at events.

“9/11 is something that we should have learned from,” she said.