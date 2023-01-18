Record breaking Atlantic rowers tell of electrical failure, Christmas day storms and getting hit in the head by flying fish

A record-breaking Irish rowing crew had to deal with everything from electrical failure to bad weather, and getting hit by flying fish as they crossed the Atlantic.

Gearóid O Briain, his brother Diarmuid, Derek McMullen, Shane Culleton and Tom Nolan crossed the Atlantic in 33 days, 12 hours and 39 minutes, as part of the Talisker Whiskey Challenge.

The arrived into Antigua on Sunday, breaking the world record for a five person crossing of the ocean by two and a half days.

“We’ve barely been able to process it all mentally yet. It’s been overwhelming and amazing,” Gearóid said.

After only three days at sea, all the electrics on the boat failed, which he described as the major low point of the challenge.

“Three days in we realised the batteries weren’t charging, our primary solar panel had failed. We had no communications or navigation,” he said.

“We couldn’t make water, so we had to use the emergency hand pump for water and shut everything down. We had to use foot steering instead of automatic steering. It was a dire situation. A survival situation.”

One of the team is a medical device service engineer who set about fixing the problem while the lads continued to row as hard as possible.

“He started going through all the electrics. He’s a great trouble shooter. He by-passed all the electrics and re-wired the solar panel directly into the emergency battery,” Gearóid said.

“All the while we were rowing full tilt. He managed to get the circuits back up and running again. A full re-wiring out at sea, so that was a massive challenge to overcome.”

The next major hurdle was the deteriorating weather conditions which spoiled any plans they had to mark Christmas day.

“We had our santa hats and cake planned but the weather turned really bad. Our plans went out the window, we were getting hit by massive waves from three sides.

“Knock downs, not a full capsize but the boat rolls onto its side, flooded. You get thrown off your seats and lose your oars.

“It lasted for four days; it was emotionally tough. We got lots of sores because we could never get dry,” he added.

After that it was a case of the team putting their heads down in a direct battle with a team of Americans.

“We met the US Navy SEALS team in the middle of the Atlantic, we were very close and could wave at each other. They would pass us and then we would re-take them, it was such a high level of intensity.

“At night it was the most amazing experience ever, you could see every star in the sky, shooting stars screaming past, then you would get hit in the head by a flying fish!

“But it was very rewarding to arrive with the world record. KPTBMF was our policy. Keep the boat moving forward at all times.”

Since the highs of breaking the world record, how are the lads adjusting to life back on dry land?

“We went for a 3-course meal and you’re stuffed, then about an hour later you’re buying a pint of Haagen Daazs,” Gearóid said.

“Thanks again to our sponsors, our team of support crew on shore, we couldn’t have done it without them.”

The 2nd Irish crew, Row Hard or Go Home 4, arrived in Antigua yesterday morning in 10th place with a huge rendition of Happy Birthday sung for crew member Dan Buckley on his 36th birthday.

The lads have so far raised over €51,000 for their charities, LauraLynn Foundation and the RNLI.