Ranelagh community waiting years for pedestrian crossing at dangerous junction

There are only three crosswalks in the area.

Residents have been asking for a pedestrian crossing to be put in place.

Ranelagh residents have been waiting years for a pedestrian crossing at a dangerous junction where there has been “near misses,” according to a local councillor.

The footpaths on Chelmsford Road and Ranelagh Road have no traffic lights or pedestrian crossing on the road which means those on foot are forced to either cross three roads to get to the other side, while many take a risk and cross at the dangerous point.

Cllr Hazel Chu told Independent.ie: “It’s the crossing by Brown Sugar. If you need to cross there, you either cross and risk your life or you have to cross from that corner, over to Dillinger’s then over to the other corner and then cross over.

“There’s one piece of crossing missing. If you’re older, have a buggy, if you’re disabled or just walk slowly, you won’t be able to make that crossing safely.

“I said it ages ago because I remember pushing Alex in a pram and having to cross three roads rather than one.

“Cars beep when you cross that road.”

On This Day in History - September 5th

Cllr Chu has said that the item is on Dublin City Council’s list, but it could take an incident to happen on the road to make the process move faster.

“I asked the council to get a crossing there before I was Lord Mayor, I put in a request again when I was Lord Mayor. Last year, they said it’d be the last quarter of 2023 and we’re still waiting.

“I put in another question this week; they’ve said they’re going to upgrade everything when they put the cycle lanes in.

“But this shouldn’t be part of anything, it’s a standalone thing, just do it. They claim they are overwhelmed with requests, and they will get to it.

“It's been a long time waiting. I’m worried because I’ve seen near misses. You worry if something happens, is that what it takes? It shouldn’t be that.

“It’s something a lot of people have requested for both walkers and residents in Ranelagh. They will do it, it’s on the list so I’m hoping it happens soon,” she added.

Dublin City Council has been contacted for comment.