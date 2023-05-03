Rainbow steps to be placed throughout south Dublin to highlight diversity and inclusion

A series of rainbow steps, similar to those above, will be introduced in areas of south Dublin. Pic: Getty images — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

“Subtle but vibrant” rainbow steps are set to be placed throughout south Dublin to tackle “diversity and inclusion issues”.

Emma Murphy, Mayor of South Dublin County Council, tabled the motion that asked the council to implement rainbow steps.

“With everything that is happening on diversity and inclusion issues, I thought this would be great,” she said.

“It’s not just flying a flag once during the year, this is permanent and shows that south Dublin is very welcoming to anyone who would like to live here, from whatever background or minority group they come from.

“It brings in the socially inclusive and welcoming society we’re trying to advocate for. There’s an LGBTQI perspective, but also inclusivity in terms of people of mixed abilities, those of different backgrounds, migrant communities.

“It’s something subtle, but vibrant. At the same time, it’s quite low maintenance and highlights the inclusive society we’re trying to build in south Dublin,” she added.

Cllr Murphy received a huge amount of positive feedback on the motion with Independent councillor Alan Edge supporting the idea.

“It might be small in the grand scheme of all the work the county does, but to provide visibility for people is hugely important,” he said.

“This is particularly so at a time when we’re seeing an increase in hate crimes, hate speech directed at people across all sectors, particularly in respect of our trans friends and family.”

Meanwhile, cllr Ronan McMahon spoke about his thoughts on the words “diversity and inclusion” during the motion discussion.

“Probably won’t be popular for saying this, but I’m always fascinated by the words diversity and inclusion when members here or indeed members of the general community have promoted anything to do with the LGBT and Trans community,” cllr McMahon said.

“Diversity and inclusion only seem to be applicable to certain segments and minorities in our community.

“A few years ago, I proposed we fly the papal flag on the occasion of Pope Francis’ visit to the city for a day or two.

“The same members who flaunt diversity and inclusion were the very ones who adamantly spoke and voted against diversity and inclusion on that time. My mind boggles slightly.

“The only issue I have with this motion is that it’s used to promote diversity and inclusion, which I am 100pc in favour of.

“I would be a little bit nervous of various locations, that there’s no limit on them and they can be put everywhere.

“I think there should be a limit on the budgets, whether it’s four or five of them around the county. But it shouldn’t be limitless and on every steps in the county,” he added.

It is hoped that the initiative will be rolled out within the next few months.

“90pc were in favour and there was very positive feedback,” cllr Murphy said.

“I did get challenged by one particular member in relation to inclusivity in general and the need for it. All and all, it was a positive discussion and welcomed by the members of SDCC.

“We should be expecting them in a few months. I’m working with councillors from each of the local areas to get one in each local electoral area, so we have a presence right throughout the county.

“We’ve large villages like Lucan, Tallaght and Clondalkin, but I’d like to see some of our smaller areas like Firhouse.

“We’re looking for stairwells already in existence. I think they’ll start to creep up this year. It’s a very simple infrastructure so I think it’ll be rolled out very quickly,” she added.