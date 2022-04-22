Q&A: Will government plans halt the scrambler bike menace in Dublin?

Holly Lewis (3) in hospital after she was knocked down while at a local park on Good Friday

A shocking hit-and-run incident in Tallaght shows just how dangerous scrambler bikes can be, yet we’re still waiting for government to tackle the problem head-on.

So why are there growing calls for quad and scrambler bikes to be taken out of circulation?

Last Friday, Sarah Lewis was walking in Sean Walsh Park with her three-year-old daughter Holly and newborn son. A scrambler ridden by a couple of teenage boys crashed into Holly, leaving her with a broken shoulder, cuts to the face and extensive bruising.

The culprits fled and a paramedic at Tallaght Hospital later told Sarah her toddler was “lucky to be alive”. Public concern over anti-social behaviour on scramblers and quads is rapidly rising, particularly in some working-class areas.

The Government is planning what junior justice minister James Browne calls a “carrot and stick” approach, providing more facilities for responsible bikers while also giving gardaí greater powers to seize them.

For Sarah Lewis, however, more urgent action is required. “These lads hadn’t a clue how to handle that bike and weren’t even wearing helmets,” she said. “They need to be banned completely.”

What exactly are quads and scramblers?

Basically, they are motorised vehicles with two, three or four wheels that run on low-pressure tyres. They can reach speeds of around 50mph and are chiefly designed for off-road use only.

Farmers, for example, find them handy for herding stock or moving between fields. The big problem is that some people treat quads and scramblers like toys, even giving them to teenagers for Christmas.

While these bikes may be fun, they are also dangerously heavy pieces of machinery. Most children lack the strength and skill needed to control a motorised vehicle, but there have been garda reports of them being driven by kids as young as six.

Even the famous American rapper Ice-T feels things have got out of hand here. “Dumb f**k,” he commented on an Irish video that went viral at Christmas in 2019 showing an adult helping a youngster on to a scrambler and the child crashing into a pole.

Who is legally entitled to use them?

Anyone aged 16 or over. If you want to take one out on a public road, you need to register it, pay tax and have a driving licence. Otherwise, however, no tests are necessary.

Supplying a quad or a scrambler to a minor is illegal. It can be punished by a fine of up to €5,000 and/or six months in prison.

How common are accidents involving these bikes?

According to the most recent Garda statistics available, they caused two deaths, 32 serious injuries and 30 non-serious collisions between January 2019 and October 2021. Gardaí also confiscated 477 of them during this period.

One of the most high-profile incidents took place in 2018, when 39-year-old Ilabek Avetian from Lithuania was sunbathing with his wife Anzhela at Darndale Park.

A scrambler came over a hill and landed on top of them, causing Ilabek to lose an eye and suffer severe brain injuries that will require lifelong care.

“Every day I still think about it, how can I forget?” Anzhela told the Herald last year. She added her hope that parents “will think more seriously about buying scramblers as presents for young people”.

Are there other problems apart from the risk of physical injury?

Yes. According to the Fianna Fáil Dublin North West TD and former lord mayor Paul McAuliffe, some drug dealers use scramblers for couriering their product. Vandalism is another issue, with bikes being driven across sports ground and leaving them badly damaged.

“It’s just atrocious,” the Tallaght Rugby Club PRO Emma Louise Doyle told Newstalk radio last year. “Week on week, we’re seeing thread marks on our pitches… we had a senior game in Tymon Park [where] guys were actively on their bikes literally metres away, tearing around.”

On a basic level, meanwhile, many find the noise of quads and scramblers to be quite intimidating. Ballyfermot-Drimnagh Fianna Fáil councillor and Dublin City Joint Policing Committee chair Daithí de Róiste warned: “It’s a scourge of society.

“I get calls regularly from elderly people – they can’t even hear their television because of scramblers flying up and down the road.”

So what has the political response been like?

For a long time, slow. As recently as 2019, then justice minister Charlie Flanagan insisted that no new legislation was needed. In February last year, however, the Government changed tack and announced extra regulations for quads and scramblers in its upcoming Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill.

Bikers will be prohibited from entering public and private land, except where they have the owner’s permission. Crucially, gardaí will also have the power to seize bikes at their owners’ homes – not just on roads where intervention can be risky.

While the Department of Transport says this legislation is expected to pass “in the coming months”, many local representatives doubt if it’s a silver bullet.

“Gardaí don’t have the resources to deal with the issue properly,” said independent Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown councillor Hugh Lewis. “There’s so many entrances and exit points out of traditional estates that it’s virtually impossible for them to catch [bikes].”

If that’s the Government’s stick, what is their carrot?

In the words of junior minister James Browne, it’s all about helping young people who have “a genuine interest in bikes, but don’t see the damage they are doing”.

Last October, the Government announced funding of €200,000 to build designated tracks for bikers in Dublin and Limerick. The money will also fund training programmes in areas in the capital including Cherry Orchard, Ballymun, Finglas, Summerhill and Darndale.

“The usage of scramblers and quads is terrorising some communities,” Mr Browne said. “This will provide an opportunity to help teenagers who are going astray… they can use these vehicles safely, under supervision, and learn about their upkeep.”

Finally, does all that mean calls for an outright ban are likely to fall on deaf ears?

For now, yes. Those calls will only get louder, however, if the Government’s new policies don’t soon make quads and scramblers a lot less visible in our public spaces.

“Every time I close my eyes, I see the bike hitting Holly,” Sarah Lewis told Dublin Live this week. She’s far from alone in hoping that nobody else has to go through such a terrifying ordeal.