Q&A: Will a Dublin hotel tax help plug the city’s budget hole?

The proposed hotel tax would add another 1pc to the price of your stay in Dublin

Politicians in the capital have backed plans for a 1pc levy on overnight stays to help fund public services, but rural TDs and the hospitality industry are both vehemently opposed to the idea.

So why have some Dublin politicians been arguing with their rural colleagues this week about how to fund our capital city?

Because they’re completely split over the idea of a Dublin hotel tax. Yesterday, Dublin City Council’s (DCC) finance committee debated an internal report which recommends putting a 1pc levy on overnight stays in the city.

It suggested this could raise €12.2m-a-year, based on an average occupancy rate of 78.5pc and an average hotel rate of €171-a-night. The tax was previously endorsed in a report by the Commission on Taxation and Welfare last September and it has strong cross-party support among DCC’s elected members.

“It’s a small little tax that people wouldn’t even notice,” the Green Party councillor Donna Cooney insisted on RTÉ radio this week. “If you’re paying €300 for a hotel room… I don’t think the €3 [extra] is going to be a deal-breaker for you.”​

But not everybody sees it that way?

No. Several tourism industry leaders and rural TDs have already said they will strongly resist any Dublin hotel tax.

“This is a case of killing the goose that lays the golden egg,” Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae said on Newstalk radio. “Remember it’s our city, it doesn’t (just) belong to the people of Dublin… we don’t want to be overcharged for the privilege of staying there.”​

What’s the justification for a Dublin hotel tax?

Effectively, it’s based on the principle of ‘user pays’. As the Commission on Taxation and Welfare report points out, visitors to Dublin “get a short-term benefit from public goods and services… without having contributed to their funding”.

Supporters of a tax say it’s only fair these people should help to pay for Dublin’s upkeep. Hotel levies are already common in other popular holiday destinations such as Paris, Berlin and Vienna – and according to the European Tourism Association, Ireland is just one of nine EU countries with no such tax at all.

Green Party councillor Hazel Chu has suggested it could be made more acceptable by only charging visitors from overseas or having lower rates for smaller hotels. “It will absolutely not discourage people (from coming to Dublin),” Chu said this week. “What (tourists) will question is when they come here and see the streets are dirty.”​

How badly does DCC need an injection of funds?

Very badly indeed. Like everyone else, DCC has recently been hit by a perfect storm of rising inflation and energy costs.

Last September, it reported a “funding gap” of between €46m and €50m – and this situation wasn’t helped when councillors voted to reduce Local Property Tax by 15pc shortly afterwards. As a result, money is in short supply for challenges such as the scourge of open drug dealing around Dublin city centre.

“We have Debenhams and other shops closing on Henry Street, partly because people don’t feel safe,” Fianna Fáil councillor Daryl Barron told the Irish Daily Mail this week. “We need a clean, safe city… the accommodation levy is a way to do that, without raising the local property tax which would only hurt marginalised people who can’t afford it.”​

So if DCC management and councillors both like the idea, is it a done deal?

No, it’s not that simple. As DCC’s own report makes clear, it does not have the legal power to introduce a hotel tax. For that, it needs government approval – and some coalition TDs from outside Dublin sound less than enthusiastic.

“Dublin councillors are removed from the reality of the costs associated with visiting Dublin,” the Fine Gael junior minister and Limerick TD Patrick O’Donovan said this week. “It’s hugely expensive. I think a lot of (my) Oireachtas colleagues would have concerns about (a hotel tax) in the absence of a total overhaul of local government expenditure.”​

And the hotel industry will stand against it too?

Yes. The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation argues that its members pay their fair share of tax and this levy would drive some into insolvency.

“Typically, 32c in every euro that we transact goes back to the State,” Paul Gallagher, manager of Buswells Hotel, told RTÉ News this week. “Hotels in Dublin already pay rates to the different councils of €36m-a-year… this is an unfair and warranted tax.”​

Aren’t some Dublin hotels charging crazy prices as it is?

That’s certainly a widespread perception. In recent times, there have been reports of Dublin hotels jacking up their room tariffs by 200-300pc for special occasions such as sporting events or high-profile concerts.

To take just a few examples, Fianna Fáil senator Eugene Murphy revealed he has sometimes slept in his car after failing to secure Dublin accommodation for under €200. The Kerry hurling team travelled back home after a McDonagh Cup final at Croke Park to avoid a €13,000 bill.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty claimed it was cheaper to fly to Rome for a Bruce Springsteen show than to stay in Dublin for his gig at the RDS.​

How do hotel industry leaders justify those rates?

They strongly reject any allegations of price gouging. Last June, the Irish Hotels Federation CEO Tim Fenn told an Oireachtas committee his members have been hit by spiralling operational costs – including year-on-year increases in energy (88pc), food (18pc) and linen services (30pc).

Some senior people in Government Buildings, however, do not accept this explanation. Last August, the then finance minister Paschal Donohoe had a pre-budget meeting with hospitality sector representatives – and according to one observer “went through the roof” over hotel prices.​

Why is the Government so angry about this?

Because it’s already poured a huge amount of money into keeping hotels afloat. In 2020, Donohoe used his first Covid budget to reduce the VAT rate on hospitality from 13.5pc to 9pc.

This measure is due to expire on February 28, by which time it will have cost the Exchequer an estimated €902m – which makes a Dublin hotel tax look like loose change by comparison.

On this issue, however, hotels still have at least one friend at the cabinet table. Tourism Minister Catherine Martin said this week that it’s “no secret” she has fought to keep the 9pc VAT rate and will carry on doing so.

Finally, where does the debate go from here?

Probably nowhere fast. “I think we should pursue this,” the DCC finance committee chairman and Sinn Féin councillor Séamas McGrattan concluded at yesterday’s meeting, promising that he would write to the Government about it.

However, veteran Labour councillor Mary Freehill reminded her colleagues that a Dublin hotel tax has been floated “at least three times” since the 1970s and always been blocked by people in Dáil Éireann.

“Local government financing is in a mess,” Aidan Sweeney, head of Dublin policy at the business representative group Ibec, told councillors yesterday. On that point at least, there was absolutely no disagreement.