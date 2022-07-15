Q&A: Will 24/7 bus lanes squeeze Dublin drivers even further?

Dublin's transport policy is aimed at reducing the use of private cars for the daily commute

As bus lanes expand across the city amid growing calls for them to be operated 24/7, frustrated drivers fear it’s the end of the road for the private car commute.

So why is a Green Party councillor calling for Dublin’s bus lanes to operate 24/7?

Because according to North Inner City representative Janet Horner, this move would go a long way towards avoiding traffic chaos at times when the capital is particularly busy. Last weekend, she tweeted photographs of buses ground to a halt behind cars on Lower Drumcondra Road after the All-Ireland football semi-final between Galway and Derry.

“Can we please have enforced bus lanes in Drumcondra on match days?” she wrote. “Buses with capacity for thousands at a complete standstill because a few hundred people think it’s sensible to drive to the doorstep of Croke Park is an insane traffic management system.”

As Dublin prepares for a huge expansion in bus lanes, Horner’s request perfectly sums up the ongoing debate over our transport future – with politicians trying to restrict private car use and motorists protesting they aren’t being given realistic alternatives.

How does Dublin’s current bus lane system work?

Basically, Dublin has two types of bus lane: with-flow and contra-flow. With-flow lanes are reserved for buses, cyclists and taxis but only operate during certain hours, usually 7am-7pm Monday to Saturday. Contra-flow lanes are completely off-limits to cars at any time of day or night.

How strictly are these laws enforced?

Not nearly enough for many people’s liking. Ever since bus lanes were introduced in 1980, drivers have been nipping into them when they think no gardaí are watching. During the last pre-Covid year of 2019, the Garda Roads Policing Unit issued 4,734 fines to people driving in bus lanes and 935 fines to motorists who illegally parked there.

Last February, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan doubled the fixed-charge penalty for parking on footpaths, cycle lanes or bus lanes from €40 to €80. A few people with deep pockets and chauffeurs have actually bought taxi plates to help them move faster around our congested capital, most famously the Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary.

While O’Leary was accused by one TD of “thumbing his nose at the travelling public” when this emerged in 2005, it’s perfectly legal as long as journeys are metered and there’s a separate driver present.

Is there a more effective way of preventing motorists from chancing their arm?

In a word, cameras. The National Bus and Rail Union has argued that abusing bus lanes should be treated much the same way as speeding, with “eyes in the sky” used to catch offenders red-handed and register their number plates.

While such technology is expensive, supporters claim it would pay for itself. Belfast installed six bus lane enforcement cameras in 2015 at a cost of £162,600. Within four years, they had generated a total of £4.2m in fines.

When will Dublin get bus lane cameras too?

Whenever the various authorities can sort out who should be responsible for them. From September 2020 to January 2021, Dublin City Council (DCC) experimented with cameras at Bachelor’s Walk and St John’s Road near Heuston Station as part of its Smart City initiative.

The results were encouraging, finding that this technology could identify objects to within 10pc of those recorded by a manual count. However, it still had issues such as spotting the difference between taxis and vans.

Introducing permanent bus lane cameras would involve co-operation between the Department of Transport, An Garda Siochana and local authorities. So far, this is a work in progress.

“We need a joined-up process,” Smart City programme manager Jamie Cudden previously told TheJournal.ie. “The benefit is for everyone, but sometimes that’s not the conversation that happens because everyone works in silos.”

Why are debates over bus lanes likely to become even more heated soon?

Because Dublin is set to get an extra 230km of them by 2030. That’s what’s promised by BusConnects, a National Transport Authority (NTA) project which will create 16 new high-speed bus corridors around the city. Started earlier this year, it will also deliver another 200km of cycle lanes.

BusConnects is unpopular in some quarters because it involves 726 homes having some of their gardens or driveways taken away through compulsory purchase orders. Without it, however, the NTA’s chief executive Anne Graham has warned that Dublin traffic would slowly “grind to a halt”.

So the clear trend is for more Dublin road space to be taken away from private cars?

Yes. Capel Street has recently become Dublin’s longest pedestrianised stretch and there are plans to make other city centre areas such as College Green car-free too.

Public transport fares were slashed by 20pc last May and it is now widely expected that the September budget will make this change permanent. In the Phoenix Park, many motorists have been frustrated by the new 30kmh speed limit and greatly extended cycle lanes.

“There is no pleasure any more driving through the park; it is like an obstacle course in slow motion,” one constituent recently wrote to Tanaiste Leo Varadkar. “I feel that the motorist is being attacked left, right and centre with all these changes.”

Could squeezing car space hurt local businesses too?

Again, it depends who you ask. Jeweller Damian Duggan closed his Fairview shop last May after 42 years, claiming the installation of a cycle lane outside would reduce parking space and damage trade.

“(DCC) are going to kill business around here,” he told Dublin Live. However, the NTA’s deputy chief executive Hugh Creegan denies that this is a widespread problem.

“We collectively have to do more to educate people about the benefits of road space reallocation,” he said at the Oireachtas Joint Transport Committee last May, “and dismiss some of the myths that have developed (such as) ‘my business is going to be ruined if you take away these three parking spaces’”.

Finally, how likely is Councillor Janet Horner to get her wish of 24/7 bus lanes in the near future?

While there isn’t a concrete proposal yet, it would certainly be in keeping with Dublin City Council’s overall transport policy. Chief executive Owen Keegan made this quite clear last March when he said we must “aggressively restrict” road space for private cars in favour of buses, cyclists and pedestrians.

Only Losers Take the Bus was a song by the Irish rock band The Fatima Mansions (based on an alleged quote from British prime minister Margaret Thatcher) – it seems DCC is determined to make Dubliners think otherwise.