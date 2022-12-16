Q&A: Why taxis top Dubliners’ Christmas wish lists this year

There are widespread reports of people waiting for hours at empty taxi ranks. Photo: Teddy Libon/EyeEm

With the national fleet in decline, the capital’s ongoing taxi shortage coupled with drivers’ fears for their own safety on weekend nights, many people are being put off venturing into the city.

So why are late-night revellers in Dublin complaining about not being taken for a ride this Christmas?

Because the chronic taxi shortage is leaving many of them stranded in the cold instead. Demand for cabs has roughly trebled in December, not surprisingly since Dubliners want to get out and and about to celebrate their first non-Covid Christmas since 2019.

At the same time, however, there have been widespread reports of people waiting at empty taxi ranks for hours, failing to book one through apps or being scammed by rogue drivers.

A story shared by Dublin radio station Spin1038 DJ David Hammond last weekend sums up the general frustration.

“So sick of nights out in Dublin,” he tweeted. “Spent an hour waiting for a taxi on four separate apps… then I literally had to beg a taxi man to take me home… it was -2C and he was free to take me.

“But he completely refused until I promised to pay him loads. Joke town.”

Why exactly have taxis become like gold dust at the weekend?

Fundamentally, the industry is in long-term decline. Ireland’s national taxi fleet has shrunk by 30pc over the last decade and it’s now down to around 19,000 vehicles.

Covid also took a heavy toll. The National Transport Authority (NTA) estimates that 10pc of drivers have not returned since the pandemic ended.

During lockdowns, many found work with delivery services instead and found the pay and conditions much better. While taxi fares increased by 12pc last September, drivers say this is still barely enough to cover their rising fuel expenses.

But shouldn’t cabbies be keen to work on Friday and Saturday evenings when demand is high?

In theory, yes. In reality, many are too concerned about their own safety. Last July, an NTA survey found that only 29pc of taxi drivers go out at these times because they’re afraid of picking up a violent passenger.

“I personally wouldn’t go near Dublin city at night,” a cabbie with over 20 years’ experience told independent.ie this week.

“There are too many people with drink taken, which can make it difficult to get paid or lead to them soiling your car… a lot of customers are angry too because it’s taken them so long to get a cab. It’s just not worth it.”​

What impact is this having on Dublin’s nightlife?

Judging by comments on social media, it’s putting some people off going into town altogether. Those who do, take a risk that there may be fearsome competition for the few taxis available.

According to a garda source quoted on independent.ie, it’s no coincidence that late-night public order offences have risen sharply this Christmas season.

“Frustrations are boiling over. With too much alcohol consumed, people are getting into arguments with strangers and that sometimes descends into violence.

“The freezing weather is making it worse [and] the cells in every station in Dublin city will be full this weekend.”

How are some unscrupulous taxi drivers taking advantage of the situation?

One obvious method is to charge extortionate fares. Last weekend, Dublin taxi driver Neil Murray shared an online video warning about these rogue operators.

“If you’re going to a place and [the driver] likes that but says the meter’s not going on, he could tell you it’ll be €50, €60 and that could be only to Tallaght or Crumlin,” he said.

“They’re telling you the price upfront, which is probably quadruple what it’s going to be on the meter.”

Mr Murray says that people who don’t want a confrontation should take these cabbies’ plate numbers and report them to the NTA. “They’re out there, it’s horrible, it’s disgusting.”

Aren’t there more subtle ways for dodgy drivers to rob you as well?

Yes, several have recently been reported. One involves carrying an accomplice who will pick your pocket as you get into the car. Another is finding an excuse to borrow your phone, then driving off when you exit the vehicle.

“I woke up in the morning to find that money had been taken from three of my bank accounts and passwords were changed,” a victim of this crime told RTÉ radio’s Liveline last month. “It was an absolute nightmare… about €1,300 was gone.”

So how can the Government address this problem?

One important stopgap measure has been taken. Last month, the NTA granted an extension of between three and five years to its current 10-year limit for replacing taxi vehicles.

This followed a meeting of the Oireachtas Transport Committee where it warned that around 3,750 cars could be forced off Irish roads in 2023 due to a global shortage of suitable cars.

The NTA also says help is on the way, with over 800 new licences being issued this year. Industry leaders claim that isn’t enough and are calling for measures to speed up the application process.

“Currently it could take eight or 10 months,” NXT Taxis chief executive Vincent Kearns recently told RTÉ News. “When people are switching jobs, they won’t wait around.”

Why can’t we be like most of our European neighbours and use international services such as Uber?

This is the elephant in the room. While Uber does operate in Dublin, its drivers are currently required to have taxi licences.

The company was banned from running a private service here in 2017, due to concerns over its lack of regulation and treatment of employees.

Last June, however, an opinion poll for TheJournal.ie suggested that 69pc of people would like this changed – and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also hinted at his support.

“When you go to other countries, you’ve got other options,” he said. “Maybe we need to look at that again and see if we can liberalise the sector.”

Finally, is a Dublin taxi famine just for the Christmas season, or will it continue into the new year?

Unfortunately, there’s every reason to fear that Dubliners’ demand for cabs could soon start outstripping supply even more.

Last October, Justice Minister Helen McEntee unveiled a new licensing law that will allow late bars to stay open until 2.30am and nightclubs until 6pam.

The taxi industry has welcomed this move, since it should end the chaos that inevitably happens when thousands of party animals spill out on to city streets at the same time.

However, drivers are also concerned about how all these night owls will get home – since Dublin Bus has announced no extra 24-hour services and the Luas has ruled out running past 1am.

“No more town for me,” was a typical comment from one Dubliner responding to Spin1038’s David Hammond’s recent nightmarish experience. “Down the local from now on. Not worth the heartache.”