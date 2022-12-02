Q&A: Why is teacher shortage hurting Dublin’s children most?

Principals are struggling to fill teaching roles amid plunging job satisfaction – and the capital’s accommodation crisis means it is losing out on staff to schools in cheaper parts of the country.

So why are many classrooms in Dublin these days missing their most vital piece of equipment?

Because Ireland is experiencing a major teacher shortage – and the capital has been hardest hit. Barely three months into the new school year, there are widespread reports of principals warning they cannot find either permanent staff or substitute teachers.

Last Wednesday, the Department of Education and the Teaching Council held a forum on this issue. Afterwards, various union representatives gave Education Minister Norma Foley a damning report card – describing her initiative as “uninspiring and underwhelming… depressingly cosmetic… an ineffective talking shop”.​

What’s created this teacher drought?

According to the unions, it’s been brewing for about a decade. Reduced starting salaries and longer qualifying times have taken their toll, while the Ukrainian crisis is adding roughly 30 school-age children to our education system every day.

Above all, the cost-of-living crisis is persuading many teachers it’s impossible to make a decent living in their own country.

“Do they stay in Dublin and make peace with the fact that they will never be able to afford a mortgage [and] struggle to find rented accommodation?” Róisín O’Shea, principal of Our Lady of the Wayside school in Kilternan, asked on RTÉ News last month.

“Or do they say, ‘OK we are off’? They are going to Dubai, Australia and Canada, and I don’t blame them.”​

Just how bad has the situation got?

A few key statistics spell it out. One recent survey by the Irish Primary Principals’ Network (IPPN) found that 65pc of Dublin schools are unable to fill all their teaching posts.

The same goes for 52pc of schools in Kildare and 46pc in Wicklow but just 27pc nationwide, confirming that this is in large part an east coast problem. At secondary level, the Teachers’ Union of Ireland reports that 60pc of schools had vacancies across September/October.

Seven in 10 say they advertised for jobs in the last six months but got no applications, while eight in 10 have hired someone who later left for a position elsewhere.

Ireland’s shortage of substitute teachers is even worse. A whopping 98pc of Dublin primary schools say they’ve had trouble getting them (nationally it’s 87pc). The Department of Education runs a system of supply teaching panels, but 113 of the 183 posts designed to serve 487 Dublin schools are currently lying vacant.​

Why is it worst of all in Dublin?

Simple – the cost of accommodation. Starting salaries for Irish teachers are around €38,000, making them among the highest-paid in Europe.

However, that still doesn’t go far in Dublin, where last week the average monthly rent hit a record high of €2,011. As a result, the capital’s schools have started losing staff to other parts of Ireland.

“They are looking around for opportunities,” the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) general secretary Kieran Christie told the Sunday Independent last July.

“Teachers of Gaeilge, for instance, are in demand nationwide, so why wouldn’t you say to yourself, ‘I can move to somewhere in the provinces and buy a house for half the price I am paying in Dublin’? When they look at the financial differences, it is a no-brainer.”​

Who suffers most when a teacher can’t be found?

Pupils who are already vulnerable. More than 80pc of IPPN principals say that if all else fails, they are using special needs assistants to plug the gap. The knock-on effect is obvious.

Partly because of Covid-19, more than 10,000 children are on an HSE waiting list for mental health treatment and around 4,000 have been waiting more than a year. The Department of Education has just begun a review of its special needs services, following some embarrassing revelations about how inadequate they are.

Earlier this month, for example, a primary school was ordered to pay €12,000 compensation to a girl with Down syndrome who had to spend most of her day in a foyer outside the classroom.​

So what is Education Minister Norma Foley doing to address it?

Last week, the minister announced a series of emergency measures. They include hiring an additional 200 substitute teachers on a full-time basis, releasing student teachers from higher education up to the end of the year and allowing retired teachers to return to the classroom without any reduction in their pension.

Earlier in November, Foley also reintroduced an overtime scheme for post-primary schools. First used during the Covid pandemic, it allows teachers to work an extra 20 hours per term (up to 60 a year).

This scheme was seen as patchy, expensive and very much a stopgap – but in the current crisis, it’s also become necessary again. But the teaching unions aren’t impressed with this?

No, they say far more radical steps are needed. One is the immediate reinstatement of another Covid-era system known as “banked hours”.

When special education assistants were taken away from their core duties, that lost time was “banked” and later restored through funds from the Department of Education.

Unions are also pressing for more permanent posts, additional promotional opportunities and an end to their teachers’ two-tier pay scale. Introduced during the recession in 2011, it means that new entrants at second level earn over €50,000 less than senior colleagues during the first decade of their careers.

Perhaps most controversially of all, National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals director Paul Crone has floated the idea of paying Dublin teachers more.

He points out that Britain has a similar “London weighting” mechanism, with some key public servants in the capital being given around £7,500 extra per year due to their higher cost of living.​

Finally, isn’t the fundamental issue that young people no longer see teaching as an attractive career choice?

Yes, and this image problem goes far beyond Dublin or even Ireland. Similar staff shortages are being reported from schools in many European countries and across the United States.

The complaints sound worrying familiar: teachers feel overworked, underpaid and not appreciated despite their increasingly complex responsibilities. Back home, meanwhile, surveys show that Irish teachers’ job satisfaction has fallen from 63pc to 50pc this year.

Meanwhile, 70pc of those less than a decade in the profession don’t expect to complete another one. “The minister seemed to be out of ideas, quite frankly,” Kieran Christie from ASTI complained after meeting her on Wednesday.

Norma Foley urgently needs to prove that she has not gone missing in action herself.