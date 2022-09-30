Q&A: Why Dubliners are losing faith in public transport promises

Dublin Bus has seen an increase in absenteeism, leading to a shortage of drivers

As Government attempts to revolutionise transport in the capital, many passengers are being left stranded and complaints of anti-social behaviour are skyrocketing.

So why is anyone unhappy with Dublin’s public transport services entitled to feel vindicated?

Because the State body that oversees them has shown it’s not impressed either. Last Monday it emerged that the National Transport Authority (NTA) imposed fines totalling almost €5m on three major city operators during the first half of 2022.

Dublin Bus had to stump up €1.5m, Go-Ahead Ireland (which now runs some suburban bus routes) €850,000 and Luas €2.67m for delays and no-shows during their daily schedules. The NTA also apologised to passengers “for the inconvenience that the current poor reduction in service performance is causing them”.

At a time when the Government is investing heavily in buses, trains and trams, even some of its own representatives warn that this unreliability is making public transport a hard sell.

“I long for a city where the car can truly be the last option people consider,” Green Party Kimmage-Rathmines councillor Carolyn Moore tweeted last Saturday after a missing bus left her an hour late for an appointment. “But we’ve still a way to go.”

Why exactly is this happening?

Fundamentally, it’s down to a lack of drivers. Ireland is almost at full employment and according to the NTA, all public transport operators are finding it hard to retain staff.

Another problem is that Dublin Bus has been suffering from an increase in absenteeism. While this can be partly explained by Covid-19, it is a major bone of contention between the NTA and the National Bus and Railworkers Union.

At a meeting of the Oireachtas Transport Committee last June, NTA chief executive Anne Graham said driver no-shows had reached a level “that even post-Covid, we do not feel is acceptable”. The NBRU refused to take this lying down.

“Let me place on the record my absolute disgust at the audacity demonstrated by you in attacking bus drivers in such a manner,” the union’s general secretary Dermot O’Leary wrote in a letter to Ms Graham.

Mr O’Leary suggested that Dublin Bus’s absenteeism is caused by poor working conditions, long hours, family-unfriendly rosters, a lack of toilet facilities and pressure to meet “impossible” arrival and departure times.

Wherever the blame lies, it is obviously passengers who suffer most?

Yes. Online forums are inundated with stories of commuters being left stranded, including workers, schoolchildren and people with disabilities. For the Government, this is particularly awkward because its climate change targets depend heavily on getting more of us to take public transport.

One flagship project is Dublin BusConnects, which plans to spend €2bn creating 230km of new bus corridors and increasing the overall service by 23pc.

Phase 3 launched in north Dublin last May and added two new orbital routes, but they have already experienced several cancellations. Phase 4 of the BusConnects project on the southside was supposed to begin last month but has been delayed until October 16 over driver shortages.

“It’s appalling how many people are ringing us every day, at their wits’ end,” the Labour Party’s Fingal local area representative Corina Johnston told DublinLive this week.

“[Some] are actually considering moving homes due to the complete unreliability of the bus service… they suffer from anxiety and stress.”

Can’t Dublin Bus at least warn commuters if a vehicle isn’t going to turn up?

Not always, which is adding to the general sense of frustration. In theory, Dublin Bus’s app, website and on-street real-time passenger information (RTPI) signs should let you plan your journey to the minute.

In reality, many of us have spent precious time waiting for a bus that existed only on a screen or seemed to be getting closer and then suddenly vanished. This problem is basically down to outdated technology.

All Dublin Bus vehicles have GPS navigation systems, but sometimes those that break down or never leave their garage have to be manually removed from the RTPI system. Clearly, this doesn’t happen every time.

What about the anti-social behaviour that also turns people off public transport?

All the evidence suggests it is getting worse. To take just one damning statistic, the number of complaints has rocketed from 492 in 2016 to 2,300 in the twelve months before June 2021 – of which 369 were classified as “aggressive”.

While the NTA is so far resisting the NBRU’s calls for a dedicated Garda unit to tackle the problem, even some Government TDs have concluded it’s the only answer.

“In other cities the public transport is very safe,” Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesman – and would-be leader – Jim O’Callaghan told Newstalk radio last July, “because there’s an awareness that if you get involved in anti-social behaviour, the authorities come down on you like a tonne of bricks.

“Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the situation in Dublin,” he added.

Isn’t public transport at least becoming cheaper?

Yes. Last May, all fares in the Greater Dublin region were reduced by 20pc, with a 50pc cut for passengers aged under 25. Tuesday’s Budget extended those lower prices to the end of 2023.

Some opposition parties have urged the Government to copy more radical ideas from our EU partners. Germany recently tried out a scheme which allows unlimited bus and rail travel over three months for just €9.

Two years ago, Luxembourg took the ultimate step of scrapping public transport fees altogether.

According to an opinion poll from TheJournal.ie, 71pc of us would be more likely to use buses or trams if a similar measure was introduced here. Even a free bus, however, isn’t much good to people if it’s also invisible.

Finally, is there any reason to hope things will get better?

Thankfully, there are a few. Dublin Bus recently began its biggest recruitment drive since 1989, hoping to take on another 450 drivers – it currently has just over 2,800 – and 50 mechanics and engineers.

Go-Ahead Ireland and Luas are hiring too. The NTA is currently developing a new Automatic Vehicle Location system, which will have features such as counting the number of people on board (so you’ll know if an approaching bus is full) and wheelchair sensors to show if there’s room for somebody using one.

It is only fair to point out that Dublin public transport vehicles have also seen many improvements in recent years. They include free WiFi, USB charging points, integrated ticketing and some 24-hour routes.

‘Get Thanked for a Living’ is the slogan of Dublin Bus’s recruitment campaign, based on research that shows the average driver gets 408 appreciative messages per day.

However, they need to physically be there first – or else Dublin’s promised public transport revolution will end up stuck on the side of the road.