Q&A: Why does Dublin’s Luas feel like it’s on a dangerous track?

Calls are growing for a dedicated garda unit to protect passengers as public transport workers struggle to cope with a ‘hellish’ spate of violence and anti-social behaviour.

Why could Dubliners be forgiven for regarding the Luas as an increasingly risky travel choice?

Because the number of disturbing incidents both on the Luas itself and around its stations is rising steadily. Last Sunday evening saw one of the most frightening yet, when a 29-year-old man was attacked by a gang of teenagers at George’s Dock platform and received serious head injuries. He is still in a critical condition.

With the Luas set for a major expansion as part of Ireland’s climate change plans, crimes such as this are fuelling calls for a dedicated garda public transport unit – and also raising the wider fear that thuggish behaviour is getting out of control.

Just how widespread is the problem on Dublin’s trams?

Statistics tell their own story. The number of complaints has gone up by a third in three years, from 593 in 2019 to 787 in 2021. The increase is particularly dramatic given that thanks to Covid, the number of annual Luas journeys in 2020 and 2021 fell from more than 48 million to around 19 million.

Anecdotal evidence from social media, meanwhile, suggests there are far more unpleasant episodes on the Luas than ever get officially reported. They include open drug-taking, sexual harassment and threats of or actual violence.

What makes the Luas particularly vulnerable to yobs and vandals?

The fact that it’s so accessible. While the Dart, Dublin Bus and Irish Rail are seeing an upsurge in badly behaved passengers too, those people must usually pay at least something to get on board.

With the Luas, even young teens can hang around stations or embark without buying a ticket and feel confident they won’t be challenged.

“They’re looking for a reaction out of us, to be chasing around, or having a go at them… especially along the canal,” an anonymous frontline Luas worker told RTÉ’s Prime Time last month.

“They’re going around in gangs of 10, 12, 15 and there’s nothing we can do. So we try our best to avoid them when we can.”

Does this suggest there’s a culture of fear?

That was certainly the experience of journalist Charlie Taylor, who felt “utterly alone” when a young man threatened to “kick the s**t out of him” during a Luas trip last Sunday afternoon. Eventually, Taylor found himself shouting at his fellow passengers for help, but to no avail.

“That was a horrific experience,” he tweeted afterwards, “and made considerably worse by the fact that everyone around me stayed silent through it all and even told me to shut up when I asked why they wouldn’t intervene.”

Presumably this kind of thing is tough for Luas staff to deal with as well?

Yes. Last November the operating company Transdev issued a statement, asking people to treat its workers with respect.

“[Luas staff] often go above and beyond to help when needed or do something kind to make your journey a little more pleasant,” the statement said. “Sometimes customers can take their bad day out on our colleagues… racial, verbal and physical abuse is not acceptable at any time.”

What exactly can Luas passengers do if trouble flares up?

A number of resources are available. You can report anti-social behaviour incidents by texting LUAS and a brief statement to 5144 with the tram’s number and location.

All vehicles and station platforms have help intercoms that people can use to contact drivers or the Luas Control Centre. CCTV is also present throughout the system. Most importantly, the Luas has its own private security staff who wear stab-proof body vests.

Last year, Transdev announced that it was increasing their numbers by 30pc in response to a survey by Transport Infrastructure Ireland called Travelling in a Woman’s Shoes.

This found 7pc of Dublin women have been sexually harassed on public transport; 55pc of females nationwide would not use it after dark; and 34pc have sometimes avoided going out altogether because of safety fears.

No matter how intimidating Luas security officers might look, however, they don’t have any power to detain, search or arrest troublemakers – who can usually make themselves scarce before gardaí arrive.

And that’s why calls are growing for a dedicated garda public transport unit?

Yes. Last year the National Bus and Rail Union threatened strike action unless this was introduced, claiming there had been a “hellish” rise in anti-social behaviour and every day its workers are faced with “downright thuggery which has gone well beyond a tipping point”.

The idea seems to have strong public support, with a poll for The Journal finding 89pc of people in favour and just 9pc opposed. It’s also been backed by some politicians, including Fine Gael Dublin Fingal TD Alan Farrell, who once reported hearing a group of young men on a Dart to Malahide chanting, “let’s rape her!” as a woman left the carriage.

For the moment, however, An Garda Síochána and the National Transport Authority (NTA) both insist the current security arrangements are adequate.

What does all this mean for the Luas’s expansion plans?

The Government’s climate change strategy sees trams as a huge part of Dublin’s future. New lines and extensions are being developed, bringing the Luas out to Finglas, Lucan, Poolbeg and Bray.

That’s why the NTA must be concerned by its own research showing that Luas passengers’ satisfaction over safety is falling steadily, from 57pc in 2019 to 44pc last year.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has proposed a 24-hour Luas, but last week the NTA said it isn’t practical because essential maintenance work must be carried out between 1am and 5am.

Combined with Dublin’s current taxi shortage, this lack of late-night travel options obviously creates safety problems too.

Finally, isn’t violence on the Luas really just a symptom of a much wider social disease?

Sadly, yes. Last Sunday’s vicious assault at George’s Dock station took place close to the site of several other recent disturbing crimes.

They include delivery driver Thiago Cortes getting fatally run over in 2020 and office cleaner Urantsetseg Tserendorj being stabbed to death last year, both by teenage boys.

“People are very worried [about] this lack of garda presence in the IFSC and the Sheriff Street/North Wall area,” local Independent councillor Nial Ring told RTÉ News last Tuesday.

“I know we’ve [garda initiatives] Operation Spire and Operation Citizen. But it doesn’t seem to be coming down to the level of street corners.”

The Luas obviously has some serious safety issues to address. An even bigger concern, however, is that certain parts of Dublin are clearly on the wrong track too.