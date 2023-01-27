Q&A: What does €25bn plan tell us about the future of transport in Dublin?

Luas and Dart expansions and a new link to the airport are at the heart of a €25bn strategy that aims to get Dubliners embracing greener modes of travel, but many in the city remain sceptical.

So why have Dubliners been given our clearest vision yet of how we’ll be getting around in the years to come?

Because this week the National Transport Authority (NTA) published its grand plan for the Greater Dublin Area up to 2042. With an enormous budget of €25bn, the NTA’s strategy confirms what has been obvious for some time.

Dubliners are being strongly encouraged to ditch their cars and embrace greener modes of travel such as walking, cycling and public transport in order to help meet Ireland’s climate change goals. Already, however, the plan is being criticised as too slow – with even one government TD admitting Dubliners have become sceptical about transport promises.

“There’s probably some public cynicism,” Fine Gael Dublin Mid-West TD Emer Higgins has said. “We have heard about projects for so long. Until you see the bricks being laid, it’s difficult for people to envisage that they will actually happen.”​

What are the strategy’s main points?

Fundamentally, the NTA is reaffirming its commitment to some major infrastructural projects. They include the Dublin BusConnects programme, the Cycle Network Plan and a “next generation” ticketing system for public transport payments.

Above all, the big theme of this new document is expanding Dublin’s rail lines – including the Luas, the Dart and a link to the airport.

“This new Greater Dublin Area strategy when delivered will bring back the sort of comprehensive rail network we had at the start of the last century,” Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has promised. “But it will be cleaner, faster and better value for money.”​

Taking those rail projects in turn, where does MetroLink stand now?

As far as the NTA is concerned, it’s full steam ahead. This scheme has been dogged by delays for more than two decades, leaving Dublin in the embarrassing position of being Europe’s only capital (apart from Budapest) with no train to its airport.

Now construction is due to finally begin in 2025 and it should be completed by 2034. A planning application for MetroLink was submitted to An Bord Pleanála last September. However, a question mark remains over whether it should extend further south than Charlemont.

Expand Close Transport Minister Eamon Ryan. Photo: Julien Behal / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Transport Minister Eamon Ryan. Photo: Julien Behal

The NTA’s strategy says it will keep an open mind on the possibility of MetroLink running out “towards UCD, or along the existing Luas Green Line, or towards south-west Dublin”. “I think MetroLink is a great project,” Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said, “and it’s long overdue… it can help to transform public transport on the streets of Dublin.”​

What about the Luas and the Dart?

The NTA wants them both to extend much further out. Four destinations have been identified as the Luas’s next ports of call: Finglas, Lucan, Poolbeg and Bray. This is identified as a “medium-term” objective, which means it should take place between 2031 and 2036.

UCD students will be disappointed, however, since their request for a Luas stop has been pushed back to after 2042. The same goes for other proposed stops, including Clongriffin, Balgriffin, Tyrrelstown, Clondalkin and Blanchardstown.

The Dart+ programme, meanwhile, plans to triple its current network from 50km to 150km by 2029. That will involve electrifying existing lines to Maynooth, Celbridge, Drogheda and other locations in the commuter belt.​

Haven’t we been promised a Dublin Underground as well?

Yes, but a promise is all it remains for now. A Dublin Underground was one of many ambitious schemes suggested during the Celtic Tiger era and shelved after the 2008 economic crash. The main idea is to link Heuston Station with the Dart network by tunnelling under the city via Wood Quay and St Stephen’s Green.

“[It’s] the most strategic transport investment that we could make in Dublin,” the environmental journalist Frank McDonald told Newstalk radio last Wednesday. “It would offer the prospect of knitting disparate commuter railway lines into a complete network.”

The NTA’s strategy says a Dublin Underground is a good idea too, but even the design stage won’t begin until 2037 – so all city travel will stay above ground for the foreseeable future.​

Does this NTA plan definitely put us on the road to hitting our climate targets?

This is where it gets awkward. Under the Government’s Climate Action Plan, our transport sector must cut its carbon emissions in half by 2030.

According to the NTA strategy, however, even all these new transport options will only lower emissions by 38pc unless they’re accompanied by “additional measures”. In other words, the Government’s fundamental ambition of reducing car use won’t succeed unless it uses some stick as well as carrot.

That means actions such as cutting parking spaces, pedestrianising streets, giving more road lanes to buses and bicycles and increasing charges on private vehicles – all of which will involve losers as well as winners.​

Is the NTA making any specific recommendations about these yet?

For the most part, no. However, the plan does include one eye-catching suggestion which has given an early taster of how divisive all these debates will be. It proposes that employers in Dublin city centre could be charged an annual fee to keep parking spaces for their workers.

This system already operates in the English city of Nottingham, where businesses must pay £428 (€485) per year for every car space if they have more than 10. Around half of those companies pass at least some of that cost on to staff.

“It’s beyond ridiculous,” a Dublin city centre business owner called Kim told Newstalk radio last Wednesday, warning that pushing cars away has already had a devastating effect on trade. “In town, the lack of customers is absolutely killing us.”​

Finally, how confident can Dubliners be that any of this will actually become reality?

The NTA document contains one important health warning: “The pace of implementation of the Transport Strategy will be dictated by the level of available funding.”

So while Dublin’s overall direction of travel is clear, another financial crisis could push those deadlines even further over the horizon. That’s a big concern, since many interest groups already think they’re not ambitious enough.

“The NTA’s plans for Dublin are brilliant,” Richard Guiney, CEO of the business representative group Dublin Town, said this week. “But we can’t wait [until] 2042 to see them.”

A listener’s text to RTÉ radio’s Drivetime programme last Wednesday was more cynical: “We’ll all be on hoverboards and jet packs by the time they get those plans in place.”