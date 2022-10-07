Q&A: Has Jim Gavin steered Dublin towards a directly elected mayor?

The Lord Mayor of Dublin position is held for just one year and comes with very limited powers, but that could all soon change.

Why does Dublin look closer than ever to getting its very own directly elected mayor?

Because the Dublin Citizens’ Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to create a position that would be the most powerful in Ireland, bar An Taoiseach’s. The ballots took place last Saturday at Dublin Castle after a five-month democratic process chaired by former Dubs manager Jim Gavin.

As Dublin City Council’s latest split over property tax has shown, our local government is still pitifully weak and any new mayor’s office will need major funding to make it work. For Gavin, however, this has been the civic equivalent of an All-Ireland campaign and his team is close to lifting the Sam Maguire.

“We need a champion, a single source of accountability,” the driving force behind Dublin’s football resurgence told Newstalk radio last week. “Somebody who can say, ‘The buck stops with me’.”

What exactly is the Dublin Citizens’ Assembly?

Basically, it comes from a promise made in the 2020 Programme for Government “to consider the type of directly elected mayor and local government structures best suited for Dublin”.

The Dublin Citizens’ Assembly has 80 members: Gavin himself, 67 people randomly chosen to represent the population and 12 councillors from the capital’s local authorities. Since April 30, it has held five lengthy meetings (some over weekends) to hear evidence from political scientists, civil servants and international mayors of cities roughly the same size as Dublin.

And what did the final votes decide?

That Dublin should go all-in on the idea. According to Citizens’ Assembly members, the new mayor should immediately be given responsibility for 15 policy areas such as housing, transport, environmental protection, community healthcare and emergency services.

After five to ten years, the lucky man or woman would take charge of six more issues including policing, water and education.

What about the structures that a new Dublin mayoral office would need?

Assembly members had lots of ideas about those too. In a series of ballots, 87pc said the Dublin mayor should have a five-year term, but could only run for re-election once. A whopping 97pc believe there must be some mechanism for voters or councillors to remove a mayor who has lost public support.

Most delegates want the mayor to have a deputy elected on the same ticket (73pc); a cabinet made up of councillors (90pc); a Dublin city and county assembly (74pc); and a permanent citizens’ assembly (78pc). A majority (57pc) voted to keep the four current local authorities with their area committees.

Perhaps most controversially, there is strong support for letting the mayor introduce local taxes (88pc) and raise funds from markets, investments or loans (70pc).

Did anybody advise against such an ambitious scheme?

Yes, a former Taoiseach who was once the Lord Mayor of Dublin himself. “I think it’s a dog’s dinner,” Bertie Ahern declared when he addressed the Assembly last June.

He warned that there would be too much friction between an all-powerful mayor and Government Buildings, suggesting that we might be better off strengthening our councils instead.

“Having a (mayor) who has to be elected every few years, who will always be looking at short-sighted issues… the problem with democratic politics is you’re always looking to the next election, and I am not too sure if that would help us,” Mr Ahern said.

But the Assembly members decided to press ahead anyway?

Yes, although they didn’t entirely neglect Dublin’s current local representatives either. A whopping 94pc answered yes to the question: “Should councillors’ salaries be more reflective of a full-time commitment?”

Councillors are currently paid a basic salary of €25,788 (increased from €18,706 last year) and many combine their local duties with another job.

Can we all at least agree that Dublin’s current local government system isn’t working particularly well?

That would be hard to deny. Exhibit A is the €50m hole in Dublin City Council’s budget, growing all the time thanks to sky-high inflation and energy costs. The council is owed almost €17m from vacant site levies alone, a tax that was introduced four years ago but has clearly not been enforced.

Despite this financial woe, councillors defied CEO Owen Keegan’s wishes and voted 38-23 last Monday to reduce next year’s Local Property Tax (LPT) rate by the maximum 15pc allowed.

“You have councillors from all parties standing up, saying we need more resources,” Green Party councillor Michael Pidgeon told Newstalk. “Then we all vote on a tax which could raise some of those resources and we end up just saying, nah, we’re grand. I find it very frustrating.”

Does that mean a new Dublin mayor will need serious resources from central government?

Yes, which would be very much against the run of play. For example, Dublin City Council will get 100pc of its LPT revenue for the first time next year (previously 20pc went to other local authorities).

However, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has ordered the council to spend 83pc more (up from €30m to €54m) on capital projects which were usually funded by his department.

“A total sham,” is how Fine Gael councillor James Geoghegan described this move to Dublin Live. “What the Government promised to give back to our capital city with their left hand, the minister has taken with his right.”

So where does the Dublin Citizens’ Assembly proposal go from here?

First, Jim Gavin will prepare a final report and send it to the Oireachtas for debate before Christmas. Then the Government can decide what – if any – amendments it wants to make.

After that, Dubliners themselves must choose whether or not they like the idea through a plebiscite. Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has already suggested this might be held on the same day as local elections in 2024.

Finally, is the momentum for an elected Dublin mayor now unstoppable?

Jim Gavin must certainly feel like his team is playing with the wind at its back. True, Cork and Waterford voters turned down the chance to have their own mayors in plebiscites three years ago, while Limerick only narrowly accepted. None of them, however, had a citizens’ assembly preparing the ground first.

Although these exercises are controversial, they have already been shown to reflect public opinion quite accurately on sensitive issues such as abortion.

“You have made an important civic contribution,” Taoiseach Micheal Martin told the Dublin Citizens’ Assembly in a video address last Saturday. “I expect (it) will lead to significant and indeed historic changes that will benefit the people of Dublin city and county for generations to come.”

Soon it will be time for his government to turn those words into action.

