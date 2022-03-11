Q&A: Do Dublin’s taxi drivers need a fare hike to keep them on the road?

Already struggling with rising living costs, taxi drivers now fear it may be the end of the road for the industry as fuel costs spiral out of control.

So why might taxis soon be getting more expensive just like almost everything else?

Because many of the country’s 26,000 cabbies fear that the energy crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will devastate their already struggling industry – and only a fare increase can save them from a complete breakdown.

Despite the Government’s slashing of excise duty on petrol and diesel last Wednesday, even Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has admitted it “won’t cushion the full blow”. As Fianna Fail Dublin South-West TD John Lahart warned earlier this week, Covid had “a profound impact” on the taxi business and “it will be some time before drivers see their earnings return to pre-Covid levels”.

This is bad news for everyone concerned – with cabbies either cutting down hours or giving up altogether and customers not getting the service they want.

Taxis aren’t exactly cheap now, so why can’t drivers make a decent living?

Taxi rates here are set by the National Transport Authority (NTA) and among the highest in Europe, more expensive than London, Paris or Rome. However, drivers point out that fuel, insurance and other expenses are a huge drain on their earnings. Another problem is the rapid rise in payments by card, which costs them 4.8pc of the fare.

Cabbies make an average of €21,372 in a normal year (which 2020 and 2021 obviously weren’t), roughly 50pc lower than the national average salary. Another important statistic is that 23pc of drivers are over 66, 15pc over 70 and just 1pc under 30 – showing just what an unappealing profession it has become.

Covid obviously made that situation even worse, right?

Yes. Taxi drivers’ customer base is 60pc private journeys, 21pc corporate business and 19pc tourism. Lockdowns took a big chunk out of the first category and almost destroyed the other two. An NTA survey last month found that 42pc of cabbies have not returned to work yet – and those that have reported a drop of 61pc in their income.

If Covid leads to a permanent increase in people working from home, then taxi drivers’ losses will be permanent too. As another indication of how bad morale is, almost a quarter say they intend to quit the business within three years.

Does this explain why finding a taxi seems to be getting harder at weekends?

It’s a bit more complicated than that. The problem was captured by a widely shared tweet from Dublin woman Cara Spillane last month: “Leaving an event in city centre this eve, I’ve made 17 attempts to use a taxi app. 15 failed attempts and 2 cancelled fares…How are we meant to get home safely?”

According to the National Private Hire and Taxi Association’s spokesperson Jim Waldron, however, the real problem is that most pubs and nightclubs close at the same time, instantly creating massive taxi rank queues.

“I wouldn’t say it was an attractive job,” he told Newstalk radio. “It’s not financially viable unless you’re willing to work the Friday night and Saturday night and put up with all the hassle that’s out there.”

As for the apps that should in theory make booking a cab easier than ever, many drivers reportedly turn them off at weekends when streets are relatively busy – because they don’t want to pay the 15pc commission.

Why does Ireland’s taxi industry seem to be in a state of almost permanent crisis?

Because we’ve never found the right balance between supply and demand. Back in 1978, taxi drivers won a landmark court case to restrict their numbers. The industry became seen as a cosy cartel, with only a tiny number of new licenses issued every year.

A 1990s Carlsberg ad showed a fantasy of revellers emerging from a Dublin nightclub and being amazed to see a row of taxis, emphasising just how scarce they were.

How did we end up going full circle?

When the Celtic Tiger started roaring, more people were willing to splash out on taxis and the shortage became unsustainable. Bertie Ahern’s government responded by deregulating the industry in 2000, selling plates for €5,000 to anyone with a roadworthy vehicle.

License numbers duly exploded, from 3,913 to 21,177 by 2008 – a rise of 541pc. This was great for passengers, not so much for drivers who had paid up to €100,000 for a plate shortly before deregulation.

“A lot of people sold their homes in Dublin, uprooted their children and moved to cheaper houses in the country so they could pay off loans they had taken out to buy a now useless asset,” the former National Taxi Drivers Union president Tommy Gorman said. “There were suicides and a lot of marriage break-ups.”

Following the 2008 crash, demand for taxis fell again and an indefinite ban on new licenses was introduced. The resulting situation seems to have pleased almost nobody.

Why might the Government be nervous about a row with taxi drivers?

Because history shows that their public demonstrations can often turn edgy. In 1985, cabbies disrupted traffic and boycotted Dublin Airport in protest at CIE introducing a shuttle bus service there.

Some of them broke through police lines during a march over deregulation in 2000, dubbed the ‘Battle of Nassau Street’. Last April a planned demo at Merrion Square was cancelled, leading to false claims in the Dáil that Garda Commissioner Drew Harris had banned it.

“Are we going back to the Nazis or Hitler’s time?” Independent TD Mattie McGrath asked. “What the hell is going on here?” An Garda Síochána insisted taxi drivers had actually taken this decision themselves on public health advice and the protest happened in May instead.

What sort of price increase might we be looking at if taxi drivers get their way?

Around 5pc. The NTA actually recommended a 4.5pc increase in 2019, but then Covid-19 arrived and their decision was put on the long finger. Another review is now under way. With inflation rocketing, however, the Government’s current priority is to reduce people’s transport costs instead – bus and rail fares will be cut by 20pc next month.

Green Party leader Mr Ryan unveiled a €6.5m support package for taxi drivers last June, but it was dismissed as a sticking plaster and his advice this week that you can reduce fuel costs by driving slower isn’t much use to them either.

For now, the only certainty is that Ireland’s journey towards a healthy taxi industry seems to be taking forever – and our meter is still running.