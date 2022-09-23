Q&A: Are Dublin’s Christmas lights about to lose some sparkle?

With the energy crisis forcing us to make uncomfortable decisions, Dublin’s festive lights will be switched on later and turned off earlier this year – a move more about symbolism than savings.

So why might the international energy crisis cast a shadow over Dublin city centre this winter?

Because while Arnotts has already opened its Christmas shop and pantomime ads are starting to appear, the capital’s usual full-blown light display may be a luxury we can’t afford.

Earlier this week, business representative group Dublin Town announced it will reduce the length of time these lights are switched on for each day over the festive season. While the savings may not be huge, it’s symbolic of how Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is forcing us all to make uncomfortable choices about how we use fuel.

“We’re not being prescriptive at that level yet,” Energy Minister Eamon Ryan said last week when asked if local authorities might actually be ordered to dim their Christmas lights. He added that the State must lead by example, however, declaring: “We’re going to have to look at every single [public] building and institution.”

Why are Dublin’s Christmas lights so popular?

Basically, they’re what cheers up the capital on gloomy winter evenings. Ever since ancient times, people have shone lights around that time of year to show better days are on the way. On a less spiritual level, they help city centre businesses by encouraging customers to hang out there.

Our Christmas lights have been handled by Dublin Town since 2008 and usually run from mid-November to early January. In a typical year, the organisation spends around €500,000 and six weeks erecting 4km of lights along 25 streets from Parnell Square to St Stephen’s Green.

This operation involves more than a million light bulbs, 300,000 on Grafton Street alone. Meanwhile, Dublin City Council’s (DCC) Winter Lights initiative adds to the glow with colourful projections on major buildings such as the Mansion House, Christ Church Cathedral and Trinity College.

For many Dubliners, this has already become a valued tradition. There were complaints in 2019 when Grafton Street’s ‘Nollaig Shona Duit’ display was replaced by a ‘Grafton Quarter’ sign, while the last switching-on ceremony in 2017 had to be cancelled because of overcrowding on O’Connell Street.

But if Dublin’s Christmas lighting is such a big operation, can it be justified in 2022 given the rocketing price of electricity?

As Dublin Town points out, the project has become much more energy-efficient in recent years. The bulbs used are now longer-lasting LED, while DCC’s projections are powered by hydrogenated vegetable oil generators that reduce emissions by 90pc.

To put that into context, the entire Grafton Street display uses a third of the energy needed for an electric shower and the Samuel Beckett Bridge lights are the equivalent of a vacuum cleaner.

So the current plan is to shorten their hours rather than extinguishing them altogether?

Exactly. Typically, Dublin’s Christmas lights have been switched on at 2pm and stayed burning until 4am (7am on Grafton Street). This year, they will begin at 4pm and end around 2am – a reduction of almost 30pc.

Councils in Cork, Galway and other major urban centres have said they are considering similar changes, but there’s no question of shoppers anywhere being plunged into darkness.

“Children have had their Christmas experience curtailed during the pandemic,” Dublin Town’s CEO Richard Guiney said on 98FM this week. “It is important that memories are created and people have a joyous festive season to look forward to.

“The lights on our main streets have become iconic. We want to ensure that everyone has the chance to enjoy the city’s unique Christmas atmosphere at this special time of year.”

But is this public energy belt-tightening a sign of things to come?

Yes. Earlier this month, the Cabinet approved measures to cut energy use across the entire public sector.

All State buildings will be expected to lower the temperature to 19C, turn off heating two hours before closing and ensure any lights not needed for security stop operating after 8pm. Staff may also be moved closer together, so that one or two floors can be evacuated and allowed to turn into iceboxes.

Eamon Ryan has indicated that some flexibility will be allowed for places such as schools and libraries, since they “provide a really important social function in these difficult times”.

And the Government hopes reining itself in like this will encourage us to do the same?

Yes. Last April it launched a campaign called Reduce Your Use, urging people to think about how they can get by with less fuel.

Tips include turning down the thermostat a couple of degrees, switching off lights in empty rooms and not running heavy energy appliances such as washing machines or dryers during the peak hours of 5-7pm.

“Optics matter a lot, so it’s really important that there’s leadership from the top,” the senior energy researcher Dr Paul Deane told RTÉ earlier this month.

“Like wearing masks during Covid, it reminds you of the crisis that we’re in. It’s not only what it does, but what it symbolises –the need to reduce energy use and social solidarity around that.”

What other measures might be in the pipeline (now that Russian gas isn’t)?

To answer that, take a look around Europe. While Irish consumers are being crucified over the wholesale price of gas, many of our neighbours are in an even worse position since they rely directly on Russian supplies.

As a result, the EU’s official policy is to cut gas usage by 15pc this winter. In individual countries, moves that have either already happened or are being strongly considered include: banning illuminated advertising, no hot water in public toilets, reduced trading hours, car-free Sundays and asking people to take shorter showers.

As for street lights, the Eiffel Tower has started turning off its flash at 11.45pm instead of 1am, while Vienna has cancelled all Christmas illuminations around its Ring boulevard. So far, Dublin is getting off lightly by comparison.

Finally, how important is this Christmas for Dublin city centre traders whether the lights are on or not?

That would be hard to exaggerate. While the pandemic is finally behind us, some office workers have been slow to return and footfall in Dublin is still only 85pc of its pre-Covid level.

A typical city centre retailer makes around a third of their annual income over six hectic weeks in winter. Struggling with sky-high energy bills themselves, they will certainly feel it’s better to light a penny candle than to curse the darkness.

With Vladimir Putin escalating the war in Ukraine this week, he is not yet the Grinch who stole Dublin’s Christmas – but he may well take away some of its sparkle.