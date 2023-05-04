Public warned to stay off Portmarnock Beach dunes due to erosion

More action is needed to prevent erosion of the dunes on Portmarnock Beach

Calls have been made to protect eroding sand dunes on Portmarnock Beach over fears they will be lost entirely due to people walking in the area.

Ropes and signage have been installed at the front of the dunes to keep people out of the area. However, it has not stopped the problem.

Fingal County Council said the path between the two golf courses will be upgraded with anti-climb wire installed to prevent public access to the dunes. However, councillors have said it is “not enough” long-term.

Ropes and signage warning the public to stay off the dunes at Portmarnock Beach. Pic: @hopkins_joan

“It was identified by satellite that we have a massive issue here,” said councillor Brian McDonagh, who raised the motion.

“There are two causes of erosion and the human erosion has exacerbated the tidal and the storm erosion.

“In other places where this has happened, the dunes fall in on themselves and the marram grass regenerates.

“We had some attempts at that planting, but unfortunately they weren’t successful,” he said, calling for the council to enforce other measures to protect the dunes.

Councillor Joan Hopkins added: “As soon as there is half decent weather there are people running up and down and people playing in it.

“They don’t know the damage they are doing and I don’t think the ropes and signage is enough. We need to take much further action… we are going to lose those dunes.”

However, Hans Visser, Biodiversity Officer for Fingal County Council, said there is an erosion problem “across our shoreline”, with sand being pulled out to sea rather than deposited on the shores.

“A full fledged coastal defence scheme would be hard to justify given there is no critical infrastructure sitting behind those dunes at the moment, whereas in Portrane we are losing houses,” he said.

Portmarnock's Velvet Strand always draws the crowds. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“That beach is overrun by thousands of people every year and a lot of them will end up in the dunes.”

A report by the council said ropes and signs were erected at the “problematic locations” which has resulted in “less trampling”.

“The council does not have any plans to carry out further dune protection as no critical infrastructure or assets is at risk of erosion at the moment,” said the council.

“The work in the problematic areas was to divert people away from directly walking on the dunes and vegetation. These ropes and signs are now in situ telling people not to do so.

“This work to prevent human erosion has now been completed and the operations department does not have any further plans in this regard.”