Public toilet facilities in Dublin ‘aren’t good enough’, as Howth gets new loos

The new public toilets at the entrance to the west pier in Howth

More money should be invested in public toilets as facilities in Dublin “aren’t good enough”, it has been claimed.

New toilets were recently installed in Howth village which will be serviced, maintained and cleaned.

Sean Duignan, Commercial Operations with Healthmatic Ireland who installed the new toilets, said public portaloos are often “disgusting” and “horrible”.

He believes more money should be invested in public toilets for the benefit of both locals and tourists.

“The existing toilet facilities in the city aren’t good enough. The world is changing, and toilets should be visible,” he said.

“They should be clean and tidy. The portaloos are disgusting, you wouldn’t go into them, they’re horrible.

“The right to the public toilet is evident, it’s key to your dignity. We need more changing places too. I’m all about accessibility and inclusion, it keeps me motivated.

“Our aim is to provide quality toilets and reduce the cost both financially and environmentally,” he added.

Speaking about the new permanent toilets in Howth, Councillor Jimmy Guerin said: “They’re a fantastic addition, and they were much needed. It’s probably one of the better things we’ve had in Howth in the past five or ten years

“I don’t believe they’ll be vandalised, there’s contractors coming out and cleaning them. They’re a permanent structure at the entrance of the west pier.”