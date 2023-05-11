Public asked to help name 37 new kid goats on Howth Head

The goats are already hard at work, grazing the land on Howth Head

The public are being asked to find the perfect names for 37 new additions to the herd of wild goats in Howth so far this year.

Fingal County Council and the Old Irish Goat Society announced the birth of several kid goats who will live at Howth Head, and they are inviting the public to help name the newest additions.

The little goats are already hard at work, grazing the land to prevent gorse fires as Ireland approaches the summer season, while keeping the area healthy and vibrant all year round.

Fingal supports the breeding programme of The Old Irish Goat Society as they look to prevent the extinction of Ireland’s only indigenous goat breed. Fifteen new kid goats joined the herd last year.

The Fingal website reads: “The conservation grazing project utilises traditional methods of management with a goat herder. For the first time in Ireland, the Norwegian ‘no-fence’ system employs GPS tracking to define fenceless grazing areas.

“This critically endangered, native breed of goat enhances the biodiversity of the priority heathland habitats.

“The old Irish goat has the ability to control the accumulation of gorse, and due to their grazing behaviour and efficient digestive systems, adapt to feeding on harsher environments with low nutritive quality heathlands.

“They effectively offer a more economical and sustainable solution to managing the landscape.”

The public have a chance to be part of Howth’s rich history. The council is encouraging everyone to get creative with their name suggestions.

They’re looking for people to suggest a name that reflects their Irish roots and the work they do to keep Howth Head beautiful.

It could be using a name from Irish Mythology, names with Irish language origins or something which has Irish cultural significance.

Once the judges have shortlisted the names, they will go out to a public vote. The lucky winner will then be invited to meet their named goat for a photoshoot on picturesque Howth Head with the Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Howard Mahony.

You submit a name suggestion here. Entries must be received by 5pm on May 17.