Protest outside home of Archbishop of Dublin over stalled €2m works on Docker’s Church

€2m has been set aside to refurbish the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, known as the Docker's Church, on City Quay

A protest was due to be held outside the home of the Archbishop of Dublin this morning in a row over the ‘Docker’s Church’ in the city centre.

Approximately €2m was set aside to refurbish the historic 160-year-old Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary on City Quay.

Planning permission was granted in November 2020 and a contractor was appointed. However, the renovation wasn’t approved by the Archdiocese, and now, it currently holds the money.

The funds were awarded in a 2018 settlement to the parish following objections by the community, parishioners and the adjoining school to development in the area in 2016.

There were objections due to the disturbance, infringement and the blocking of natural light from the eight-storey building next door.

In April 2018, a settlement was reached with the developer that said they would undertake certain work and pay €3.5m.

With that money, improvements were made to the school, the church courtyard was restored and fees for diocesan lawyers were paid. Now, around €2m remains.

An online petition, started by Mary Dolan, explains that the Church is “in a poor state of repair and deteriorating before our eyes”.

Parishioners have been calling on Archbishop Dermot Farrell to release the money for some time.

“Our Church, a haven in our community where six generations have prayed, received the sacraments, and buried loved ones, will be 160 years old next year,” Ms Dolan said.

“The Dublin Diocese and their representatives were at all times appraised. However, following final permission being granted by Dublin City Council, the then Archbishop of Dublin intervened and sought to stop the work at the 11th hour.

“Letters seeking a meeting to progress the badly needed works have been met with nothing more than obfuscation.

“Archbishop Farrell needs to know that this is our church, a church that has been maintained and funded by our community for generations.

“The parish funds must now be released to enable the parish to immediately progress the badly needed Dublin County Council approved restoration.”

A spokesman from the Archdiocese of Dublin highlighted that Archbishop Farrell has expressed on a number of occasions his strong support for the refurbishment and renewal of the church on City Quay.

“For every significant capital project in the Archdiocese of Dublin there are procedures in place to ensure that resources are used to best effect and in a transparent and accountable fashion,” he said.

“These apply to the project at City Quay and the project will proceed when the Archbishop is satisfied that they have been met.

“Archbishop Farrell has not sought the transfer of funds from City Quay; funds which were nonetheless transferred to him are being held in the name, and for the exclusive benefit of, City Quay Parish.

“Archbishop Farrell has appointed a new administrator to the parish on the retirement of the current parish administrator.

“The Archbishop is hopeful that outstanding issues can be resolved in the near future, and that the refurbishment of City Quay Church can proceed,” he added.