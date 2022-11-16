Protest against lifting ban on data centres in south Dublin amid blackout fears

Councillor Madeleine Johansson will lead the protest against lifting the ban on data centres

More data centres could lead to blackouts and water shortages for residents of South Dublin, a councillor has warned.

The majority of the country’s 70 data centres are concentrated in Dublin, with 30 of them situated in the south of the county.

South Dublin County Council had voted to ban any future plans to build more data centres. However, the Office of the Planning Regulator has since ordered to reverse the ban, citing that it did not align with national policy.

This Friday, councillor Madeleine Johansson is leading a protest at Custom House Quay calling on the Department of Local Government not to overturn the vote banning data centres.

“We cannot stand by as ordinary people suffer just to make sure that corporations are looked after,” the People Before Profit representative said.

EirGrid predicts that 28pc of all electricity demand nationwide is expected to come from large energy users like data centres by 2031.

“The capacity of the electricity grid is limited and we have already been seeing an increase in blackouts,” cllr Johansson said.

“At a time like this, when we know there’s a strain on capacity, we should be prioritising the building of homes and supplying them with electricity. These data centres also use up a lot of water.”

Last year, the Central Statistics Office reported that such centres have been consuming an increased 32pc of metered electricity, overtaking total consumption in homes across rural Ireland.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Housing and Local Government said: “The South Dublin County Development Plan 2022 – 2028 was made by the elected members of South Dublin County Council on June 22.

“A public consultation process was held from August 10-23 and the Chief Executive subsequently prepared a report on the submissions received.

“The Minister can make no further comment at this time due to the fact that this is a live statutory process,” the statement added.

David Martin, Senior Communications Specialist at EirGrid, said demand from data centres is “expected to continue to rise and almost all of this is in the Dublin region”.

Last year, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities placed a moratorium of sorts around building new data centres.

EirGrid can determine whether a connection offer can be made within the confines and needs of the larger network. It also identifies constrained and unconstrained regions where energy use will not impact local communities.

“Dublin is considered to be a constrained region. It is also worth noting that data centres which already had grid connection agreements can proceed with their projects,” Mr Martin said.

“This means we will continue to see growth in the data centre sector over the coming years.

“It also means any new data centre must also bring equivalent capacity with it which would be intended to offset any further growth in demand,” he added.

Councillor Johansson said the new guidelines only address the issue to a certain extent, and stressed the need for a ban.

“I still believe we need a real ban. A lot of the stipulations look good on paper because it looks like companies will invest in renewable energy,” she said.

“But the same companies are using electricity off the grid, so it doesn’t make any difference what type of energy they are using. For us, that’s the key issue because we’re having capacity issues for homes.

“The minister has the opportunity to make an intervention and uphold democracy and our vote,” she added.