Protest against LGBTQ+ books in Swords library condemned by councillors

A protest in Swords library against LGBTQ+ reading material for children has been condemned by councillors.

Staff at Swords library in north Dublin were confronted by a group of protesters last Thursday demanding the removal of certain books providing information on gay and transgender issues.

The protesters were allowed inside the building by gardaí, while a counter-demonstration took place outside.

The protest began at Pennys around lunchtime on main street and made its way to Swords Public Library, where protesters handed in a letter asking for the removal of specific books.

These books included six titles, all of which were checked out at the time of the protest. Among them were, This Book Is Gay, by the author Juno Dawson, and the Trans-teens Survival Guide.

The group claims the books are pornographic and should not be available to young readers.

John Quinlivan, Director of Economic, Enterprise, Tourism and Cultural Development at Fingal County Council, said the books being sought by protesters on the day were “not available as they were out on loan at the time”, a statement which received laughter from councillors.

Mr Quinlivan said gardaí allowed a “limited” number of protesters into the building to hand in the letter and inquire about the availability of the books.

“Our objective on the day was to ensure the staff and users of the library were protected,” said Mr Quinlivan.

“We engaged early with gardaí and made good preparations to ensure the priority was, from both ourselves and the gardaí, to protect library users and staff.

“We are happy the protest went off without incident for any of our staff,” he added. No incident reports were submitted by staff and a union meeting took place on Monday.

Mr Quinlivan said when books are destroyed or not returned there is a policy of replacement. “It is absolutely normal practice for us to do so,” he said.

A motion to condemn the protest and express solidarity with library staff “in the face of intimidation” was passed unanimously by councillors.

It called on the chief executive to convene a meeting between the relevant council officials, library workers and relevant garda authorities to discuss how library protests will be policed in the future.

Councillor John Burtchaell, who raised the motion, said the issue was not a child welfare issue, but an “attack” on the LGBTQ+ community with “bogus concerns”.

Cllr Karen Power requested that protesters who removed LGBTQ+ friendly books and do not return them have their library cards rescinded.

While Cllr John Walsh said the protest was “an attempt on censorship”.

“There is clearly a small group of people who are not happy in Irish society at the moment and want to drag us back to the 1950s,” he said.

It was acknowledged by Cllr Paul Mulville that counter protesters and members of the LGBTQ+ community were “extremely upset” and “shocked” that protesters were facilitated into the library.

However, a number of councillors criticised those who put blame on the gardaí for allowing protesters inside the building.

Cllr Ted Leddy said the criticism had “unfounded accusations against the gardaí”, while Cllr Adrian Henchy referenced how garda members had their cars rammed during a recent protest in Ballyfermot.

“Every day when they [gardaí] go to work we absolutely know they are risking their lives and their families and loved ones know that,” he said.