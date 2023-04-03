Proposal to restrict access to parts of Bull Island due to ‘negative impacts’ on wildlife

Access to parts of North Bull Island nature reserve may be restricted to safeguard nesting birds, seals and a range of protected species.

Dublin City Council is proposing to introduce a visitor access management plan due to “significant negative impacts” on wildlife in the area.

It would require people not to access the salt marsh or northern tip of the island, which would be left undisturbed.

The salt marsh is where migratory birds feed and roost so they can build up crucial fat reserves for their long migratory journeys. The northern part of the island is where seals pup and haul out to rest.

An estimated two million people visit the island each year, which is home to harbour and grey seals, common lizard, rare butterflies and at least three species of bat.

More than 360 plant species have also been recorded on the island, including five rare species.

“Internationally important” numbers of waterfowl and wading birds spend winter on the island’s salt marshes, tidal lagoons and mudflats.

In the summer, the dunes on the island provide crucial habitat for ground-nesting birds, including Skylark, Stonechats, and Meadow Pipit.

The 1,436-hectare nature reserve incorporates Dollymount beach and two golf courses, providing a place for recreation and nature.

However, surveys have been commissioned in recent years which have revealed the “significant negative impacts” caused to wildlife as a result of people walking in sensitive areas and dogs being off-lead.

“There is probably less appreciation of the sensitivity of bird and mammals species to disturbance by people and dogs off-lead,” said Dublin City Council.

As part of the proposed restrictions, dogs will be required to be kept on a lead in the dunes to prevent disturbance to nesting birds, while a designated area of beach will be available for dogs off-lead outside of the bathing season and between 11am and 8pm.

These “zones” will be marked with signage and colour coding with red (no access), blue (dogs on lead) and green (off lead outside of bathing season/bathing hours).

“The visitor access management plan is based on a voluntary code, which seeks to promote responsible behaviour in those visiting the island,” said the council.

“Dublin City Council fully expects local communities and people from a wider area will understand the need for this voluntary code to protect what is so special about the island.”