Problems in north Dublin are worse now than 25 years ago, says addiction service

Chrysalis staff at the launch of the service's 2023-2025 strategic plan

An addiction service set up in north Dublin 25 years ago believes things are worse now due to the impact of housing, financial and mental health issues.

Passerose Mantoy, CEO at Chrysalis CDP, has been working with the service for 23 years. She said issues in the capital are more “complex” now compared to the year 2000.

This week, Chrysalis is celebrating a milestone of 25 years serving the north inner city with the launch of a booklet that draws on experiences of staff and volunteers.

They believe that everyone living with problem substance use should be empowered to fulfil their full potential.

“They don’t come when things are manageable, they come in stages of desperation, looking for help,” Ms Mantoy told Independent.ie.

“If they came earlier, it’d be easier. People can be dabbling in drugs as soon as they’re in their early teens.

“We want people to become clean and we want them to do it in a safe and healthy environment. It’s likely people will have many relapses before they succeed. It’s very, very sad.

“There’s been a change in the drug scene. It’s complex, people have trauma. The service is for people who can no longer manage it and they genuinely want to stop.

“They come here as a last resort; they want to get out of it. It could be anyone, people who are in better social class backgrounds can get better in private, they can hide it,” she added.

Back in 1998, Chrysalis “was a small, local community service”. They’ve been providing frontline drug and alcohol services to over 15,500 service users since its founding.

Its catchment area covers Dublin 1 and Dublin 7, and its team of staff and volunteers provides services including case management, community detox support, addiction, generic counselling, and several peer-led and recovery supports.

“Unfortunately, it’s totally changed since I first started working here. There’s complexity in the needs of the people presenting,” Ms Mantoy said.

“It was fairly straightforward when I started in terms of what they were looking for and what we could offer.

“Now, a bulk of the people have housing issues, financial issues, mental health issues and the drugs they’re using, there are multiple substances in their system.

“It’s complex, people are using much more, they’re combining drugs that don’t work well together and that increases mental health issues.

“People who want to be drug free, their health is poor, they don’t have any enjoyment in their drug use, and they want to stop.

“It’s not in isolation, they do it with doctors, psychologists and probation officers. There’s a care plan to make sure they get the best out of the services,” she added.

Chrysalis CDP is launching their commemorative booklet titled, Chrysalis 25th Anniversary, Voices of Staff and Volunteers.

The booklet recounts the development of Chrysalis into the service it is today through a series of reflections and personal stories from volunteers and staff members both past and present.

It will be launched at 2pm on Thursday, September 7 in The Atrium of the Law Library, Church Street, Dublin 7. Guest speakers include Father Peter McVerry (Peter McVerry Trust), Jim Gavin (NEIC), and Eoghan Keogh (Belvedere College).

Chrysalis urges people in Dublin’s north inner city experiencing problematic drug and alcohol use to reach out by phone (01-882 3362) or email (referrals@chrysalisproject.ie)