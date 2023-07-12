Private vehicles ‘still driving through College Green’ despite 24/7 car ban

A 24/7 ban on private cars entering College Green has been in place since May 29. Pic: Mark Condren

Private vehicles are still driving through Dublin’s College Green despite the 24/7 ban now in place, it has been claimed.

A full ban on private cars entering College Green began on May 29. The change was said to allow more space for pedestrians and bus services to move through the area.

But according to Fine Gael Councillor Paddy McCartan, the new regulation isn’t being enforced.

“My main frustration is in terms of enforcement. Dublin City Council say that it’s not their role, it’s the gardai’s role to enforce 24/7. From my observations, there are still private vehicles there,” he said.

“Now that there’s a 24-hour ban, there should be no vehicles. The rules are there, but if there’s no enforcement by gardai, people will still take advantage.

“The irony of it is, Pearse Street Garda Station is just off College Green. There should be some liaison between DCC and the gardai to at least monitor the new restriction.

“The time to monitor a new restriction is when it’s being introduced. A garda presence is one of the strongest. The nature of the penalties hasn’t been fully explored either.”

Cllr McCartan highlighted that he would be asking whether Google Maps has been informed about the recent change at one of the next council meetings.

“It’s a vital artery for those on public transport and those walking, to think that a private vehicle, one driver in a car to be able to totally disregard the new rule.

“We can bring in all these rules and regulations, but the main thing is enforcement.

“It brings the whole idea of where we’re going with prioritising public transport in the city into question.

“Cars are able to flout this rule and drivers are literally giving their two fingers to authority,” he added.

DCC and An Garda Siochána have been contacted for comment regarding the traffic management around College Green.