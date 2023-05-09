Private cars to be banned from Dublin’s College Green by the end of this month

Private cars will be fully banned on Dublin's College Green from May 29. Pic: Mark Condren

Private cars will be banned from Dublin’s College Green by the end of the month to alleviate “significant delays” for public transport, the council has said.

Traffic will be permanently banned from May 29, to allow more space for pedestrians and bus services in a move to improve the area.

The current College Green bus corridor hours will be extended to provide a 24-hour bus corridor running seven days per week. This will prohibit private vehicles from travelling through in all directions.

The current College Green bus corridor hours operate Monday to Friday from 7am to 7pm.

Taxi spaces will be reduced in Foster Place and increased at the College Green taxi rank, while the disabled parking bay on Foster Place will be retained.

Each week, over half a million pedestrians and two million passengers on public transport travel through the College Green bus gate. This compares with just 27,000 private vehicles.

“This small number of private vehicles causes significant delays to public transport journey times in the area, particularly in the evenings and at weekends when there are no restrictions,” said Dublin City Council.

“These new traffic management measures will reallocate the road space exclusively to sustainable modes of transport which account for 97pc of current journeys through College Green.”

There will be number of on-street enhancements at College Green and Foster Place under the new College Green Pathfinder Project.

This will include more “inviting” public space with planters and public seating. Footpaths will be built-out on Dame Street at Foster Place to facilitate the half a million pedestrians travelling through the area on a daily basis.

The changes will include wider footpaths and enhanced public seating

The median on Church Lane will also be increased, removing the right turn from Church Lane to College Green. This area will also be provided with public seating and planters.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said the project was “long awaited” and will relieve the city centre from “choking traffic”.

“I am delighted to see this launch of the College Green Pathfinder Project – the first steps in delivering a long-awaited and innovative reimagining of the city core,” he said.

“This is the way all of the best cities in the world are moving – making more space for people, for active travel and for public transport and relieving our city centres of choking traffic.

“The Pathfinder Programme is all about accelerating transport projects that can deliver tangible and sustainable changes for communities.

“These interventions will do just that; contributing towards a more liveable and enjoyable city,” he said.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy said the project will “enhance the often overlooked area of Foster Place”.

“The traffic management measures will improve public transport times, as well as creating a more relaxing and inviting environment to enjoy our historic city centre,” she said.

“This is in accordance with the objective for College Green in the development plan 2022 – 2028.”

Works for Foster Place will commence from Monday, May 29, as will the new traffic management measures.