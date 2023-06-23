Primary school children in Dublin to be offered free counselling as pilot scheme extended

Primary school children in Dublin will be offered free counselling services for the first time under a pilot scheme.

From September, children in 78 primary schools in Dublin, Cork and Carlow will have the opportunity to avail of counselling services.

Specialist roles are being created in primary education to support the welfare of four- to 12-year-olds.

An approved counsellor by the Department of Education provided one-to-one counselling sessions for primary schools across counties Cavan, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Monaghan, Tipperary as part of the first strand of the programme.

Wellbeing practitioners will be introduced under strand two of the scheme and they will work under the supervision of National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) psychologists.

The second strand is seen as an essential element of responsive supports needed by schools to focus on well-being and mental health, particularly in the post-Covid period, to address the increased needs.

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD announced the extension of the €5 million pilot scheme of counselling and wellbeing/mental health supports.

Fianna Fáil TD John Lahart has welcomed that counselling services will be offered to children in Dublin primary schools under a pilot scheme.

He said: “I am very pleased my Fianna Fáil colleague Minister for Education Norma Foley has extended this significant pilot programme. It is the first time that primary school children in Dublin will be offered free counselling services.

“Minister Foley has recognised the impact of Covid-19 on primary school-aged children and this service is designed to help those young students who may be suffering from mental health challenges stemming from the pandemic.

“It will further complement existing resources to support children’s mental health and wellbeing already being provided in our schools.''

Irish National Teachers’ Organisation general secretary John Boyle said recently that Covid had a profound impact on the mental well-being of children, leading to an increased number of pupils seeking behavioural and emotional interventions.

There is also growing concern about the impact of the digital world on children, whose widespread access to smartphones exposes them to risks such as cyberbullying.

The new practitioners will be graduates, ideally to come from courses in psychology, education or social science, who will work under the supervision of NEPS psychologists.

They will require additional training, which will be provided by NEPS psychologists and their ongoing work in schools will be under the close supervision of NEPS.

The new teams will focus on building the capacity of schools to develop preventative approaches, including the provision of psycho-education support for parents and teachers.

They will also engage in early intervention to groups of children or individual children with mild or emerging needs, using low-level therapeutically informed approaches.

Dublin Southwest TD Mr Lahart said Fianna Fáil will continue to explore ways to improve support for young people. This will include creating increased awareness and promoting help-seeking behaviour to the wide range of available services.

“Developing and promoting wellbeing across our education system is a key priority for Fianna Fáil in Government as it is essential to allowing children to learn and grow to the very best of their abilities,” he added.