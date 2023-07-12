Potential disruption to water supply in south Dublin due to strike action

Water customers in south Dublin have been notified of a potential disruption to services on Thursday and Friday

Water customers in Dublin have been notified of a precautionary boil water notice and potential disruption to services this Thursday and Friday due to strike action.

Planned industrial strike action is due to commence tomorrow following a dispute between the Unite Trade Union and a number of local authorities, including South Dublin County Council and Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

The dispute follows members’ decision to reject the ‘Framework for the Future Delivery of Water Services’ document put forward by the Workplace Relations Commission last year.

“The dispute centres on the failure of the local authorities and their representative association, the LGMA, to engage with Unite concerning what the union believes to be shortcomings in the framework document,” said a statement.

Staff are seeking a commitment that workers transferring to Irish Water will retain their public service status. Workers are also seeking a removal of service and age barriers for those wishing to avail of the redundancy option.

In addition, the union has urged that the Framework be amended to specify a date and wording for a referendum enshrining public ownership and management of Ireland’s water system in the Constitution.

Irish Water has said there may be some disruption to water services and the speed at which any problems with the water network are repaired.

Tom Cuddy, Head of Operations for Uisce Éireann, said: “We would appeal to Unite to engage with the relevant representative bodies and avoid putting the water supply and wastewater service for homes and businesses at risk.

“While Uisce Éireann is not a party to the dispute our Incident Management Team is continuing to assess the potential impact of industrial action and we are working closely with management in the Local Authorities to put appropriate plans in place to minimise and manage any disruptions to water and wastewater services.

“Our expectation was that the core activities of water services are regarded as essential services and should be exempt from industrial action.

“However, neither Uisce Éireann or the Local Authorities have been able to get clarity through the Unite Strike Committees, that they will continue to operate critical treatment plants or respond to emergencies.

“Unfortunately, Uisce Éireann has no choice but to put several Boil Water Notices in place to protect public health.

“The Boil Water Notices may run for several days as we will need time to assess the impacts on treatment plants and processes post-strike.”