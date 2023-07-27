Possible 500-seater performance centre for Dublin could cost up to €35 million

A 500-seater performance centre for Dublin City could cost up to €35 million to develop as plans progress to find a suitable location.

Dublin City Council is examining multiple locations for the proposed new venue which would be located “between the two canals” within a 15-minute walk to public transport.

Depending on the size of the venue, it could cost from €13 million for a small black box or between €25 to €35+ million for the preferred performance centre.

A conceptual feasibility study carried out with 159 respondents in the arts sector found a need for a multi-use venue in the city.

John Davison, head of strategic communication at Turley Planning, said there is a “definite need for a venue of this size”.

The performance centre would require two kinds of performance spaces for the city, with a black box and a theatre hall to suit a range of art forms.

Mr Davison said: “The black box and the more traditional theatre meet different programming needs. There is a need for both within the city.

“They could be delivered separately and that is clear, or there could be a site with a sufficient scale of venue presently to meet the black box need that could be developed.”

The council are looking to develop a temporary centre in the interim period while design plans for a 500-seater venue are carried out.

“From a vision point of view we were looking at two needs, a short-term need to address the immediate need within the sector, and a long-term development for a performance centre for Dublin.”

A number of locations have been proposed, including within the basement of the College Green development, Grand Canal Dock, the Guinness Quarter or the Beckett Theatre.

The design team took into account the other 18 venues across the city for consideration for development. This included the O’Reilly Theatre,The Helix and Smock Alley, however, limitations arose with their size and operation.

“One of the key design considerations was the stage and the importance of the stage design,” said Mr Davison.

“Two typologies emerged, either a flexible black box space, and again the very large representative sample from the music sector skewed the results in favour of that, but if we looked at a more balanced by art form response, what you would have seen is a Proscenium stage combined with an End stage,” he said.

Sunil Sharpe, DJ and nightlife campaigner with Give Us The Night said it would be preferable if the venue was located in the city centre, as opposed to councillor requests to consider other areas of the city.

Mr Sharpe also said flexibility is needed to ensure the space caters for multi-use, including a standing space with retractable seating.

“The overwhelming feedback that has come back is that flexibility is key.

“If it is that we start out with a black box space that perhaps can be for standing gigs but we are moving towards a fully seated venue, I don’t think that would be keeping with the overall spirit of what people want from this.

“There is a desire for a 500 seater venue but I think there should be some flexibility,” he said.