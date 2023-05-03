Popular hiking spots in the Dublin mountains are ‘dead zones’ for public transport

Traffic congestion on the road towards the Hellfire Club in the Dublin Mountains

Popular hiking spots in the Dublin mountains are “dead zones” due to a lack of public transport, a commuter group has claimed.

The Dublin Commuter Coalition are calling on the National Transport Authority to revisit two new bus routes for the area which could be connected to form a loop around the mountains.

This would allow the public to travel from Dundrum to popular locations such as the Hellfire Club, Massy’s Woods, Cruagh Woods and Tibradden Wood.

The Dublin mountains are a popular hiking and nature spot, but there are currently limited bus services which terminate before reaching popular nature reserves.

The planned routes, L33 and L35 under Dublin’s new bus network, will travel from Dundrum towards the Dublin mountains, replacing the similar existing routes 44B and 161.

The group is calling for the two new routes to be continued for 6km and connected, creating a loop around the mountains from Dundrum.

How the planned routes, L33 and L35, could be connected. Pic: Dublin Commuter Coalition

The L33 and L35 are currently planned to be very low-frequency routes, less than once per hour during the week, and no service on weekends, which the group say needs to be “more frequent”.

“It’s up to the NTA to decide the exact details,” said Gary Marshall, public relations officer for the Dublin Commuter Coalition.

“A lot of our members would be quite keen on accessing the Dublin mountains for hiking and walking and it’s actually very tricky to get there if you don’t drive.

“We identified these two routes that almost go to it, but there is a dead zone between the two routes where there is no transport.

“We know it will be revamped next year, so if the two routes were closed into a loop and add in this extra 6kms, it would open up all these different hiking spots,” he said.

Mr Marshall said there are currently “zero bus routes that bring you to those destinations”.

“People have told us about getting a bus nearby and having to get a taxi the remaining way,” he said.

“There is a very limited service on the weekends and some places are complete dead zones in terms of access.”

Parking is limited in the small car parks along the hiking routes, which has often created traffic jams and limited access for emergency services during good weather.

The group says facilitating public transport would reduce this congestion and parking issues.

“There is a tiny little car park at the Hellfire Club and each of those spots have small car parks, but on a nice weekend a lot of people want to go up there.

There is limited car parking at popular hiking spots such as the Hellfire Club

“The road along those entrances are full of cars parked on the verge. It’s quite difficult when everyone is trying to leave because the roads are so narrow. It’s a real traffic jam.

“If there was the risk of an emergency up there, the roads are blocked for ambulances and fire services,” he added.

Mr Marshall said people can see the mountains from the city, “but we can’t get to them”.

“It’s a shame because it could be a part of Dublin life,” he said, adding that the service would benefit tourism.

“Dublin city has great access to the coastline with buses, cycleways and the Dart that can bring you out to anywhere along the coast from Howth to Bray,” he said.

The group has suggested the bus service could run seven days per week and have proposed a potential timetable which would require four buses. The group is now calling on the NTA to implement the new route.