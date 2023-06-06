Popular Dublin nightclub Hangar teases reopening after closing five years ago

Spotted at the Raise The Roof protest back in 2018.

Dublin nightclub Hangar has teased a possible reopening after the popular city centre venue closed down back in 2018.

The club on St Andrew's Lane shut down with immediate effect five years ago. The venue was known for electronic/dance music and its closure, along with many other Dublin clubs in recent years, left many revellers bitterly disappointed.

Hangar was open for a total of four years, they hosted events like Techno & Cans, Strictly Deep, €2 Mondays, Doubleu, The Building Society, Research, and Milhouse.

Its legacy promoted Irish acts, giving them room to play in one of the city’s most important warehouse-style spaces.

A hotel has since opened on the former site of Andrew’s Lane Theatre.

But now, there’s hope that Hangar fans can dance in the venue once again.

The nightclub posted on their socials last week: “It's been too long right........”

Then they followed up with another statement this morning which read: “Great response and lovely messages all weekend, we are really touched. It's great to see that we reached so many people.

“All we can say is that there's a lot of hoops to jump through first, and we will post with updates and any progress, you will be the first to know. Much love.”

When approached for comment by the Irish Independent about the reopening, a spokesperson from the nightclub explained that they still have to secure a location and they’re not sure of the time frame of a potential reopening just yet.