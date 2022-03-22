Poolpod first developed for Paralympic Games arrives in south Dublin

Corey Dunne gives councillor Lettie McCarthy a demonstration of the new Poolpod at Loughlinstown Leisure Centre. Pic: Peter Cavanagh Photography

An innovative lift system designed to allow easy access to swimming pools for people with disabilities or mobility issues has been installed at a southside leisure centre.

The multi-award winning Poolpod, first developed for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games in London, is aimed at providing users with “dignified independence” when getting in or out of the water.

According to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, the Poolpod will be a permanent facility at Loughlinstown Leisure Centre’s swimming pool, operated by DLR Leisure.

Speaking at the launch, councillor Lettie McCarthy, Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, said the new equipment would benefit those with disabilities as well as the wider community.

“It’s an acknowledgement by the council of the increasing number of swimmers with reduced ability, a number that’s set to increase in line with an aging population,” she said.

Councillor Deirdre Donnelly (Ind), chairperson of DLR Leisure, said the Poolpod would encourage people to visit the centre who would otherwise find it difficult to access the pool.

“This progressive addition fits well with a number of DLR Leisure’s strategic priorities, such as inclusion, accessibility and diversity,” she said.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said the new facility was part of their longstanding commitment to the development of participation programmes for children with special needs.

A weekly ‘sensory-friendly’ pool hour has been in operation across the three DLR Leisure pool facilities since last summer.

Niall Cull, chief executive of DLR Leisure, said: “These initiatives came about as a response to a drive and commitment to address real issues of providing access to the pool for all.

“Swimmers of all levels of mobility can now enjoy a swim without having to worry about issues around getting in and out of the water.”